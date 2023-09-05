Submit Release
Mayor Wu announces 2023 Mayor’s Garden Contest winners

Mayor Michelle Wu recently announced the winners of the 27th annual Mayor’s Garden Contest with a grand prize provided by JetBlue, prize packages donated by Mahoney’s Garden Centers, and additional support from in-kind sponsor Polar Beverages.

The Mayor’s Garden Contest recognizes gardeners who have landscaped, planted flowers, trees, shrubs, and, in the process, helped beautify Boston’s neighborhoods.  

First place winners received the coveted “Golden Trowel” award from Mayor Wu in a ceremony held August 21 in the Boston Public Garden while second and third place winners were awarded certificates. Gardeners who have won three or more times in the last ten years were automatically entered into the Hall of Fame. These distinguished Hall-of-Famers are no longer eligible to enter as contestants but are invited to return as judges.

 First place winners were also entered into a drawing for a JetBlue Grand Prize consisting of roundtrip flights for two to any nonstop destination from Boston.  In addition, Mahoney’s Garden Centers provided gardener’s gift certificates to the top three winners in each category, as well as gift certificates for the 2023 Hall of Fame winners and judges.

 This year’s winners:

Age Strong Garden

1. Jennifer Park - Roslindale

2. Junia Yearwood - Dorchester

3. Sheryl L. White - Roslindale

Shade Yard Garden

1. Alan White & Dale Belcher - Roslindale

2. Barbara Burleigh - Roslindale

3. Tess Cunard - Fenway-Kenmore

Vegetable or Herb Garden

1. Jun Odajima - West Roxbury

2.Osarumese Okoh - Roxbury

3. Sunny Ha - Brighton

Small Yard Garden

1. Julia Fairclough - Roslindale

2. Blair Campbell - Dorchester

3. John Carroll - Jamaica Plain

Medium Yard Garden

1. Sandra Jordan and Robert Monahan - Jamaica Plain

2. Jessica von Ammon - Roxbury

3. Matthew Delisle - Charlestown

Large Yard Garden

1. Rick Malkasian - Fenway-Kenmore 

2. Kevin McKenna - Roslindale

3. Joe Fallon & Whit Hendon - Dorchester

Storefront, Organization, or Main Street District Garden

1. Gardening Enthusiasts at Primus - Beacon Hill

2. Hancock Garden Club (under the leadership of Anne Sheetz and Gillian Gattie) - Beacon Hill

3. Comfort Kitchen (Chitz Regmi) - Dorchester

Porch Balcony or Container Garden Category

1. Salil Sharma - South End

2. Alex & Stephanie Tsalagas - South End

3. Kolea Zimmerman - Charlestown

Community Garden

1. Joe and Dolores Fazio - Fenway-Kenmore Victory Gardens

2. Kristen L. Corman - Fenway-Kenmore Victory Gardens

3. Laura Poulin & Brian Harty - Fenway-Kenmore Victory Gardens

2023 Hall of Fame Inductees

Linda Sklar

Steven Davy and Dionna Di Pierro

John Ruiz

Dave Connolly

Stay up to date with news, events, and improvements in Boston parks by signing up for our email list at bit.ly/Get-Parks-Emails and following our social channels @bostonparksdept on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. 

# # #

FIRST PLACE WINNER PHOTOS

Age Strong Garden:  Jennifer Park - Roslindale

 

Shade Yard Garden: Alan White & Dale Belcher - Roslindale

 

Vegetable or Herb Garden: Jun Odajima - West Roxbury

 

Small Yard Garden: Julia Fairclough - Roslindale

 

Medium Yard Garden: Sandra Jordan and Robert Monahan - Jamaica Plain

 

Large Yard Garden: Rick Malkasian - Fenway-Kenmore 

 

Storefront, Organization, or Main Street District Garden: Gardening Enthusiasts at Primus - Beacon Hill

 

Porch Balcony or Container Garden Category: Salil Sharma - South End

 

Community Garden: Joe and Dolores Fazio - Fenway-Kenmore Victory Gardens

 

