Blueprint Tokyo Invites Listeners to Look Within on New Single "Stand and Deliver"
Available on October 4, 2023, Stand and Deliver, the new single from Blueprint Tokyo, is an anthemic, hook-filled, piano-driven indie rock classic.OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Indie rock band Blueprint Tokyo is releasing their new single, 'Stand and Deliver,' on October 4, 2023. Exploring themes of honesty in conversations and the strength in building lasting relationships, the band has unveiled a piano-driven, hook-filled indie ballad.
Following their continued musical evolution through synth and piano-driven songs like 'A Whole New Life' and 'Say Anything,' the new single came together quickly for band members Kevin Dawson and Andy Hale. "I'm excited to share the song. We grew as songwriters during Say Anything, and now Stand and Deliver continues that journey. It's all about looking within. We did it a lot as we started working on our new EP." Kevin expanded, "We have relationships on the surface but end up longing for something more profound. It's easier to have those types of relationships when we're young, but as we age, we become more guarded about our feelings."
Stand and Deliver is another calling card the band is proud to share as they look forward to the follow-up to last year's release, 'Cinema Sounds', and hitting the road.
To pre-save and add, visit https://go.bptky.com/stand, and for more information visit https://www.blueprinttokyo.com
