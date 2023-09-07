Announcing Trash At a Glance: A Simple Solution to Make Trash Day Easier
An alert to signal when curbside trash bins are empty.LOS GATOS, CA, USA, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Trash pick-up day is here. And if there is one chore, which is unpopular, it is having to take the trash and recycle bins out to the curb. This task is as painful to think about as having to retrieve them again after the bins are emptied by the truck. Yet, there are always the lingering questions of, “When is it time to bring the bins back in from the curb? Has the truck been there or not? Which truck has been by first? Trash or recycle?”
Trash At A Glance (Patent Pending) removes the guesswork out of wondering if and when trash bins are ready to be retrieved from the curb. People often drive home after a hard day’s work and just think about relaxing. They pull into the driveway and notice that the trash and recycle bins are in the same spot. Are the bins empty or full? The only way to positively know for sure is to walk out to the bins and open the lid. Often, after checking, the bins are still full. This situation can be annoying, especially in the rain or snow, or if there is a long distance to walk to the curb. The same dilemma happens to almost all people who use curbside bins.
Many people would love to prevent another time consuming trip to the bins for nothing, yet there is no practical or easy way to do it. Now, knowing with certainty whether the truck has emptied the trash can easily occur. The Trash-at-a-Glance offers an option to provide a new visual alert to signal the time to bring bins back in from the curb. The installation is simple. There are no tools required. The product is made out tough aluminum and Lexan plastic.
All that is needed is to peel the backing off the weather resistant tape and stick it on the bin. It can be used immediately and is simple. The Trash-at-a-Glance is unique in that it allows the user to easily and quickly look out to see if it’s time to pick up the bins with just one glance.
How Does it Work?
When the waste bin is full, the flag is vertical in the Up position and can be easily seen from a distance. When the trucks' hydraulic arms pick it up and rotate it upside down for emptying, gravity drops the flag. When the bin is placed back on the ground, the flag is now horizontal showing it is empty. This process indicates that the bin is ready to bring back from the curb. Now your trash bins are working for you instead of against you. So, say goodbye to disappointing false trips to the curb. And say hello to assurance and peace of mind.
Common Situation
How many times has someone walked out to the curb to bring in the trash or recycle bin only to find that it is still full? This situation can make the person feel stupid for getting fooled into making a wasted trip with a hope that the neighbors were not watching. In all likelihood, the neighbors are watching so that they do not have to make the same mistake. People have better things to do with their time.
Now, there is a choice. A trip to the curb can be saved just by glancing at the new alert flag from a distance. When the flag is in the Up position it ready for pick-up, and it falls to the Down position when it has been emptied. It is so handy, the neighbors will want one too.
Bruce Roberts
Trash At A Glance
+1 408-966-4365
email us here
Visit us on social media:
YouTube
Curbside Trash Bin Flag