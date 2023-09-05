Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico Reports in August 2023 a Passenger Traffic Increase of 14.1% Compared to 2022

GUADALAJARA, Mexico, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announces preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of August 2023, compared with the same period of 2022.



For August 2023, the total number of terminal passengers at GAP’s 12 Mexican airports increased by 14.3%, compared to the same period in 2022. Guadalajara, Tijuana, Los Cabos, and Puerto Vallarta presented an increase in passenger traffic of 18.0%, 11.7%, 5.2%, and 0.7% respectively, compared to August 2022. On the other hand, Montego Bay increased by 15.5%, compared to 2022.

Domestic Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Aug-22 Aug-23 % Change Jan - Aug 22 Jan - Aug 23 % Change Guadalajara 978.8 1,148.8 17.4% 7,021.2 8,418.6 19.9% Tijuana* 741.9 882.0 18.9% 5,316.1 6,030.0 13.4% Los Cabos 260.2 303.7 16.7% 1,661.3 2,017.1 21.4% Puerto Vallarta 261.1 284.0 8.8% 1,732.0 1,984.1 14.6% Montego Bay 0.0 0.0 N/A 0.0 0.0 N/A Guanajuato 163.0 233.5 43.2% 1,146.4 1,526.7 33.2% Kingston 0.2 0.5 200.0% 0.7 1.2 89.6% Hermosillo 152.3 189.5 24.5% 1,192.1 1,375.4 15.4% Mexicali 110.8 153.5 38.6% 806.5 1,040.5 29.0% Morelia 55.3 77.1 39.6% 424.9 547.3 28.8% La Paz 93.5 108.2 15.7% 712.6 735.1 3.2% Aguascalientes 54.1 59.4 9.8% 474.2 424.8 (10.4%) Los Mochis 35.3 44.0 24.7% 275.9 301.6 9.3% Manzanillo 9.2 9.2 (0.2%) 66.8 71.9 7.6% Total 2,915.6 3,493.4 19.8% 20,830.6 24,474.3 17.5% International Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Aug-22 Aug-23 % Change Jan - Aug 22 Jan - Aug 23 % Change Guadalajara 383.0 457.7 19.5% 2,894.5 3,472.3 20.0% Tijuana* 364.1 353.1 (3.0%) 2,761.3 2,963.1 7.3% Los Cabos 338.3 325.9 (3.7%) 3,058.4 3,357.1 9.8% Puerto Vallarta 215.0 195.3 (9.2%) 2,428.3 2,724.7 12.2% Montego Bay 405.8 468.7 15.5% 2,925.1 3,639.2 24.4% Guanajuato 69.6 75.4 8.3% 506.8 578.9 14.2% Kingston 184.6 195.6 6.0% 991.7 1,206.8 21.7% Hermosillo 6.7 5.8 (14.2%) 52.7 49.0 (6.9%) Mexicali 0.5 0.6 5.5% 4.1 4.8 17.1% Morelia 43.8 51.4 17.4% 325.3 401.2 23.3% La Paz 2.0 0.8 (59.0%) 18.2 9.6 (47.5%) Aguascalientes 22.3 28.0 25.4% 150.6 190.3 26.3% Los Mochis 0.7 0.6 (14.2%) 5.2 4.9 (5.8%) Manzanillo 4.1 2.0 (50.6%) 50.0 47.1 (5.8%) Total 2,040.5 2,160.9 5.9 16,172.2 18,648.9 15.3 Total Terminal Passengers (in thousands): Airport Aug-22 Aug-23 % Change Jan - Aug 22 Jan - Aug 23 % Change Guadalajara 1,361.8 1,606.5 18.0% 9,915.8 11,890.9 19.9% Tijuana* 1,106.0 1,235.1 11.7% 8,077.4 8,993.0 11.3% Los Cabos 598.4 629.6 5.2% 4,719.6 5,374.2 13.9% Puerto Vallarta 476.1 479.3 0.7% 4,160.3 4,708.8 13.2% Montego Bay 405.8 468.7 15.5% 2,925.1 3,639.2 24.4% Guanajuato 232.7 308.9 32.8% 1,653.2 2,105.6 27.4% Kingston 184.7 196.1 6.1% 992.4 1,208.1 21.7% Hermosillo 159.0 195.3 22.8% 1,244.7 1,424.4 14.4% Mexicali 111.3 154.1 38.4% 810.6 1,045.3 28.9% Morelia 99.0 128.5 29.8% 750.2 948.4 26.4% La Paz 95.5 109.0 14.1% 730.8 744.7 1.9% Aguascalientes 76.4 87.4 14.3% 624.8 615.1 (1.6%) Los Mochis 36.0 44.6 23.9% 281.0 306.5 9.1% Manzanillo 13.3 11.2 (15.7%) 116.9 119.0 1.8% Total 4,956.0 5,654.3 14.1% 37,002.8 43,123.2 16.5% CBX users (in thousands): Airport Aug-22 Aug-23 % Change Jan - Aug 22 Jan - Aug 23 % Change Tijuana 360.4 350.0 (2.9%) 2,739.3 2,938.1 7.3%

Highlights for the month:



Seats and load factors: The number of seats available during August 2023 increased by 10.7%, compared to August 2022; load factors for the month went from 78.9% in August 2022 to 81.4% in August 2023.

