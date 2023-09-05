“I am open to CARE Court,” she said, “but am naturally recoiling because of its voluntary nature. My sons have never done any program that allows them to choose.” Ibarra, who now lives in Idaho but oversees her sons’ care and treatment on regular trips to Orange County, is voicing a concern that has emerged among some families as details of the legislation have become clearer in recent months.
You just read:
CARE courts open in a month, promising hope for families. Not everyone is so sure
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.