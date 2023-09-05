CBP officers seize $1.5 million in cocaine, methamphetamine at Hidalgo International Bridge

HIDALGO, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International Bridge intercepted $1,504,000 of alleged liquid methamphetamine concealed within a vehicle.

“These harmful narcotics will not make it to American streets thanks to our CBP officers who used all available tools and resources to stop this smuggling attempt,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

Packages containing 94 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Hidalgo International Bridge.

On September 1, 2023, CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a black Chevrolet SUV arriving from Mexico. A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection which included utilizing non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment and screening by a (canine team). Physical inspection of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of 38 packages weighing 94.22 pounds (42.74kg) of alleged cocaine and 12 packages weighing 27.51 pounds (12.48kg) of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle.

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

