AIS check stations in Big Horn Basin closing for season

Cody - As boating season winds down, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will be closing aquatic invasive species (AIS) check stations in the Big Horn Basin.

The AIS check station at the Game and Fish regional office north of Cody will close for the season at 4:45 p.m. Sept. 10. The AIS check station located north of Frannie will close at 4:30 p.m. Sept. 13. Boaters can still request an AIS inspection at the Cody Game and Fish office Mon. through Fri. from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. by coming to the front counter.

Wyoming law requires any watercraft entering the state from March 1 through Nov. 30 each year to be inspected for AIS before launching in Wyoming. Boaters are reminded to plan ahead to obtain a mandatory AIS inspection at an alternate location through November.

Boaters can utilize private inspectors and certified inspection locations or can be inspected and sealed by other state agencies prior to entering Wyoming. The Bighorn Canyon National Recreation Area Visitors Center in Lovell will provide inspections, but ask that boaters call ahead at 307-548-5406 to make arrangements.

If you boat in a water known to have invasive zebra or quagga mussels, you are required by law to have your watercraft inspected before launching in Wyoming during all months of the year.

- WGFD -