Riverain Technologies Partners With Strategic Radiology to Offer Advanced ClearRead™ Solutions to Its Member Practices

Riverain Technologies announces the execution of a Master Services Agreement with Strategic Radiology to provide their members access to ClearRead solutions.MIAMISBURG, OHIO, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Riverain Technologies, the innovator of ClearRead™ solutions with Clear Visual Intelligence™ (CVI), announced today the execution of a formal Master Services Agreement with Strategic Radiology, a national coalition of radiology practices. This agreement will provide Strategic Radiology members valuable access to Riverain’s ClearRead solutions for use in member clinical practices.
Using unique suppression technology that goes beyond standard background-impaired imaging, Riverain’s ClearRead solutions significantly improve a clinician’s ability to accurately and efficiently detect disease on thoracic (chest) CTs and X-rays and more successfully address the challenges of early detection of lung disease.
“Riverain Technologies is on a mission to revolutionize radiology by eliminating delayed cardio-thoracic disease diagnoses. When clinicians have an unimpaired view of thoracic images, they can more quickly and precisely detect and report pulmonary nodules, and we are thrilled to introduce Strategic Radiology members to our capabilities,” said Steve Worrell, CEO, Riverain Technologies.
While the benefits of ClearRead for patients can be life-changing, the advantages for radiologists are equally substantial. Battling growing workloads and less time, ClearRead solutions allow clinicians to complete more reads faster – saving valuable time without sacrificing performance.
“Strategic Radiology is pleased to bring ClearRead solutions to our nationwide membership of independent, private radiology practices and affiliated health systems. This partnership is a further step toward making state-of-the-art AI tools available to our member groups in the interest of improving the quality and efficiency of their respective radiology services,” said Scott Bundy, MD, FACR, CEO and Chair, Strategic Radiology.
Powered by machine learning and advanced modeling, the patented, FDA-cleared ClearRead software tools can be deployed throughout the entire healthcare enterprise on any acquisition device and PACS. The workflow-friendly solution is seamlessly integrated in the PACS workflow as an additional series in the patient study without the need for a separate application viewer.
Riverain Technologies is on a mission to revolutionize radiology by eliminating delayed cardiothoracic disease diagnoses. Using a unique suppression technology, ClearRead solutions with CVI remove the interfering normal structures within the chest, like bones and vessels, and machine noise, which can compromise accurate and efficient diagnoses. This provides an unimpaired view that enables the radiologist to uniquely focus on the actionable data in chest imaging to precisely detect, characterize, and report findings to improve diagnostic accuracy and advance earlier intervention. For more information: https://www.riveraintech.com/.
Strategic Radiology (SR) is a national coalition of 35 privately owned, independent, radiology practices representing 1500+ radiologists that have come together to improve quality, gain operational efficiencies, and innovate the future of radiology's private practice model. SR established the nation’s first imaging-specific Patient Safety Organization listed by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality and also provides its member groups value through shared savings via a group purchasing program, strategic partnerships, and proprietary products and services, including SR Health, an independent health insurance plan for members. To learn more, visit www.StrategicRadiology.org and follow SR on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.
