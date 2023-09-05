Ophthalmic Drugs Market: Turning Impressive- Players in Action AbbVie (Allergen), Bausch & Lomb, Novartis, Pfizer

Ophthalmic Drugs Market3

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has recently released an extensive research study titled "Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market Outlook and Forecast 2023-2030." This report provides a comprehensive analysis of market risks, highlights lucrative opportunities, and offers valuable insights to support strategic and tactical decision-making from 2023 to 2030. The market study is segmented into key regions that are driving the marketization process. Within the report, critical information regarding market research and development, growth catalysts, and the evolving investment landscape of the Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market is presented. The study features profiles of several key industry players, including AbbVie (Allergen), Alcon, Bausch & Lomb, F. Hoffmann-La Roche (Genentech), Novartis, Pfizer, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Santen Pharmaceutical, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (Actavis Generics).

Ophthalmic Drugs Market Statistics: The global Ophthalmic Drugs market size is projected to reach $58.13 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027.

Ophthalmic Drugs Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Prevalence of Eye Disorders: The rising incidence of various eye disorders, such as glaucoma, cataracts, macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy, is driving the demand for ophthalmic drugs. As the global population ages and lifestyle changes contribute to eye health issues, the market for ophthalmic drugs continues to expand.

Advancements in Drug Development: Significant advancements in pharmaceutical research and development have led to the introduction of innovative ophthalmic drugs. These drugs offer improved therapeutic efficacy, reduced side effects, and enhanced patient compliance, thereby bolstering market growth.

Technological Innovations in Drug Delivery: Technological innovations in drug delivery systems, such as ocular inserts, sustained-release implants, and topical drug formulations, have made treatment options more convenient and effective. These advancements are attracting more patients to opt for pharmaceutical treatments, propelling market growth.

Rising Geriatric Population: The aging population is prone to age-related eye conditions, which necessitate the use of ophthalmic drugs for treatment. With a substantial increase in the elderly population globally, the demand for ophthalmic drugs is expected to rise significantly.

Growing Demand for Combination Therapies: Combination therapies that incorporate multiple drugs in a single formulation are gaining popularity for managing complex eye conditions. These therapies offer convenience and improved treatment outcomes, driving demand for ophthalmic drugs.

Increasing Investments by Pharmaceutical Companies: Pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in research and development of ophthalmic drugs due to the lucrative market potential. This investment is leading to the introduction of novel drug candidates and boosting market growth.

The segments and sub-section of Ophthalmic Drugs market is shown below:

By Indication: Dry Eye, Glaucoma, Infection/Inflammation/Allergy, Retinal Disorders, and Others

By Type: Prescription Drugs and Over-the-counter-Drugs

By Dosage Form: Liquid Ophthalmic Drug Forms, Solid Ophthalmic Drug Forms, Semi-Solid Ophthalmic Drug Forms, Multicompartment Drug Delivery Systems, and Other Ophthalmic Drug Forms

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Drug Stores, Online Pharmacies and Others

By Therapeutic Class: Anti-Glaucoma, Anti-infection, Anti-inflammation, Anti-allergy, and Others

Some of the key players involved in the Market are: AbbVie Inc. (Allergen plc.), Alcon Inc., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Genentech, Inc.), Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., Santen Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Actavis Generics).

Important years considered in the Ophthalmic Drugs study:

Historical year – 2017-2021; Base year – 2021; Forecast period** – 2022 to 2030 [** unless otherwise stated]

If opting for the Global version of Ophthalmic Drugs Market; then below country analysis would be included:

– North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

– Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Italy, Nordic Nations, Spain, Switzerland and Rest of Europe)

– Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Rest of APAC)

– South America (Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Rest of countries etc.)

– Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Turkey, Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered with this Study:

1) What makes Ophthalmic Drugs Market feasible for long term investment?

2) How influencing factors driving the demand of Ophthalmic Drugs in next few years?

3) Territory that may see steep rise in CAGR & Y-O-Y growth?

4) What geographic region would have better demand for product/services?

5) What opportunity emerging territory would offer to established and new entrants in Ophthalmic Drugs market?

6) What strategies of big players help them acquire share in mature market?

7) Know value chain areas where players can create value?

8) What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Ophthalmic Drugs market growth?

9) Risk side analysis connected with service providers?

