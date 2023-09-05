Submit Release
SB167 in Sen: Executive action taken - 2023-09-05

WISCONSIN, September 5 - An Act to create 321.03 (1) (f) and 321.04 (1) (s) of the statutes; Relating to: annual reporting to the legislature of sexual harassment and assault that occurs in the Wisconsin National Guard and of changes to the Uniform Code of Military Justice.

Status: S - Labor, Regulatory Reform, Veterans and Military Affairs

Important Actions (newest first)

Date / House Action Journal
9/5/2023 Sen. Executive action taken  

