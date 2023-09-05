Submit Release
AB393 in Asm: Read first time and referred to Committee on State Affairs - 2023-09-05

WISCONSIN, September 5 - An Act to repeal 961.14 (7) (mk) and 961.14 (7) (mL); and to create 100.365 and 941.41 of the statutes; Relating to: regulating kratom products, granting rule-making authority, and providing a penalty. (FE)

Status: A - State Affairs

