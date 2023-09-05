Miromatrix Announces Participation in the ARM Tissue Engineering and Therapeutics Workshop

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Miromatrix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRO), a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs to help save and improve patients' lives, announced its participation in the upcoming Alliance for Regenerative Medicine (ARM) Tissue Engineering and Therapeutics Workshop held on September 6, 2023.



Miromatrix Medical is scheduled to present at the ARM Tissue and Engineering and Therapeutics Workshop for three sessions:

9:00am ET: Bioengineering Transplantable Organs to Address the Transplant Need

1:00pm ET: CMC Perspectives – Delivery, Stability, Potency

3:30pm ET: Regulatory Perspectives



The Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Workshop will highlight scientific advances, CMC and regulatory insights, and funding perspectives.

About Miromatrix

Miromatrix Medical Inc. is a life sciences company pioneering a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable human organs to help save and improve patients' lives. The Company has developed a proprietary perfusion technology platform for bioengineering organs that it believes will efficiently scale to address the shortage of available human organs. The Company's initial development focus is on human livers and kidneys. For more information, visit miromatrix.com.

