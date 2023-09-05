Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,594 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,041 in the last 365 days.

Terns Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

FOSTER CITY, Calif., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Terns” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TERN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity, today announced that members of senior management will be participating in the following upcoming investor conferences in September.

2023 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Location: Encore Boston Harbor, Boston, MA
Format: 1x1 Investor Meetings on Thursday, September 7

H.C. Wainwright 25th Annual Global Investment Conference
Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY
Format: Fireside Chat on Monday, September 11 at 11:30am ET

A live webcast of the Fireside Chat will be available on the investor relations page of the Terns Pharmaceuticals website at http://ir.ternspharma.com. A replay of the webcasts will be archived on Terns’ website for at least 30 days following the presentations.

About Terns Pharmaceuticals
Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a portfolio of small-molecule product candidates to address serious diseases, including oncology, NASH and obesity. Terns’ pipeline includes two clinical stage development programs including an allosteric BCR-ABL inhibitor and a THR-β agonist (+/- an FXR agonist), and preclinical small-molecule GLP-1 receptor agonist and GIPR modulator programs. For more information, please visit: www.ternspharma.com.

Contacts for Terns

Investors
Mark Vignola
investors@ternspharma.com

Media
Jenna Urban
Berry & Company Public Relations
media@ternspharma.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

Terns Pharmaceuticals to Participate in Upcoming September Investor Conferences

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more