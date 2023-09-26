New TV Series "Knight Watchmen" Unleashes Gritty Justice in Post-War Texas - Now Streaming on Amazon Prime and Tubi
"Knight Watchmen": A Riveting Post-Civil War Justice Saga by Director Brett Mauser - Unveil a World of Mystery, Morality, and Murder on Amazon Prime and Tubi!
'Knight Watchmen' ~ a homage to film noir detectives, the captivating office romances like Remington Steele and Moonlighting, and the atmospheric essence of movies such as Blade Runner and Dark City.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new dawn of justice emerges in the aftermath of the Second American Civil War, brought to life by director Brett William Mauser in his riveting series, "Knight Watchmen."
— Brett William Mauser, Director "Knight Watchmen"
Thirteen years post-conflict, the series delves deep into a society wrestling with a re-defined sense of justice. Central to this narrative is the enigmatic Isabella Montoya, a woman whose past is shrouded in mystery. As a Watchman, Isabella is more than just a private detective; she's a beacon of justice, deciphering crimes and meting out verdicts alongside her executioner.
Bobby LePire of Film Threat praises, “the series looks like a million bucks,” with “acting that ranges from good to great,” adding, “Here’s hoping for a second season.”
Isabella's journey is fraught with moral quandaries and ethical confrontations. As she traverses this intricate landscape, a series of chilling murders threatens the fragile peace of a post-war society. Each episode unravels a piece of this enigma, challenging Isabella's mettle and determination.
Director Brett William Mauser shares, "The inception of 'Knight Watchmen' traces back to the early 1990s, inspired by the detective shows and films I cherished. It's a homage to film noir detectives, the captivating office romances like Remington Steele and Moonlighting, and the atmospheric essence of movies such as Blade Runner and Dark City. Funded personally, 'Knight Watchmen' is a testament to passion, brought to life in 25 sets in San Antonio by a dedicated two-man crew. This series serves as a pilot season, introducing a world and characters we're eager to delve deeper into."
"Knight Watchmen" is not just a series; it's an expedition into the depths of justice, ethics, and human resilience. As the narrative unfolds, viewers are drawn into a realm where the lines between right and wrong are constantly shifting, and the pursuit of justice takes on unprecedented dimensions.
Dive into the world of "Knight Watchmen" today on Amazon Prime and Tubi.
You can also visit Brett Mauser’s website, https://notsosane.com.
For media inquiries, interview requests, and further details about "Knight Watchmen" and director Brett William Mauser, Samantha@epecmedia.com.
Samantha Maez
EPEC Media Group, Inc.
562-201-4357
Samantha@EPECmedia.com
Official Trailer for "Knight Watchmen"