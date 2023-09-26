Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,650 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,155 in the last 365 days.

New TV Series "Knight Watchmen" Unleashes Gritty Justice in Post-War Texas - Now Streaming on Amazon Prime and Tubi

Poster on the TV Series, "Knight Watchmen" created by Brett William Mauser

"Knight Watchmen" - TV Series

Headshot of Director Brett William Mauser, the creator of the TV Series, "Knight Watchmen."

"Knight Watchmen" Director Brett William Mauser

QR Code to the TV Series, "Knight Watchmen" on Tubi.

Watch today! "Knight Watchmen" on Tubi.

"Knight Watchmen": A Riveting Post-Civil War Justice Saga by Director Brett Mauser - Unveil a World of Mystery, Morality, and Murder on Amazon Prime and Tubi!

'Knight Watchmen' ~ a homage to film noir detectives, the captivating office romances like Remington Steele and Moonlighting, and the atmospheric essence of movies such as Blade Runner and Dark City.”
— Brett William Mauser, Director "Knight Watchmen"
LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new dawn of justice emerges in the aftermath of the Second American Civil War, brought to life by director Brett William Mauser in his riveting series, "Knight Watchmen."

Thirteen years post-conflict, the series delves deep into a society wrestling with a re-defined sense of justice. Central to this narrative is the enigmatic Isabella Montoya, a woman whose past is shrouded in mystery. As a Watchman, Isabella is more than just a private detective; she's a beacon of justice, deciphering crimes and meting out verdicts alongside her executioner.

Bobby LePire of Film Threat praises, “the series looks like a million bucks,” with “acting that ranges from good to great,” adding, “Here’s hoping for a second season.”

Isabella's journey is fraught with moral quandaries and ethical confrontations. As she traverses this intricate landscape, a series of chilling murders threatens the fragile peace of a post-war society. Each episode unravels a piece of this enigma, challenging Isabella's mettle and determination.

Director Brett William Mauser shares, "The inception of 'Knight Watchmen' traces back to the early 1990s, inspired by the detective shows and films I cherished. It's a homage to film noir detectives, the captivating office romances like Remington Steele and Moonlighting, and the atmospheric essence of movies such as Blade Runner and Dark City. Funded personally, 'Knight Watchmen' is a testament to passion, brought to life in 25 sets in San Antonio by a dedicated two-man crew. This series serves as a pilot season, introducing a world and characters we're eager to delve deeper into."

"Knight Watchmen" is not just a series; it's an expedition into the depths of justice, ethics, and human resilience. As the narrative unfolds, viewers are drawn into a realm where the lines between right and wrong are constantly shifting, and the pursuit of justice takes on unprecedented dimensions.

Dive into the world of "Knight Watchmen" today on Amazon Prime and Tubi.

You can also visit Brett Mauser’s website, https://notsosane.com.

For media inquiries, interview requests, and further details about "Knight Watchmen" and director Brett William Mauser, Samantha@epecmedia.com.

Samantha Maez
EPEC Media Group, Inc.
562-201-4357
Samantha@EPECmedia.com

Official Trailer for "Knight Watchmen"

You just read:

New TV Series "Knight Watchmen" Unleashes Gritty Justice in Post-War Texas - Now Streaming on Amazon Prime and Tubi

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Military Industry, Movie Industry, Politics, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more