Celebrate National Guacamole Day Early At California Tortilla With Free Chips And Guacamole

Receive Free Chips and Guacamole With Purchase on Sept. 14POTOMAC, MD, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Why wait until September 16 to celebrate National Guacamole Day? This year, California Tortilla, the “California Style” Mexican food franchise, is turning up the fiesta early for National Guacamole Day. Guests should mark their calendars for Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, to treat themselves to a free order of chips and guacamole. The offer is good in store only, while supplies last.
To claim the free order of chips and guac, guests must say the secret password at the register, which will be announced on California Tortilla’s social media channels and directly to their Burrito Elito members the morning of Sept. 14. The secret password can be found on California Tortilla's Twitter, Facebook and Instagram @caltort, or join Burrito Elito here. Burrito Elito members earn 1 point for every dollar spent, and get $5 in Burrito Bucks after 75 points.
“Our guacamole is made fresh all day long and is one of our most popular menu items,” said Robert Phillips, president and chairman of California Tortilla. “Celebrating National Guacamole Day is a great occasion for us to reward fans with a free order of chips and guac with purchase, and also offer guests who haven’t yet tried it yet the opportunity to do so.”
About California Tortilla®
California Tortilla® is a unique fast casual restaurant franchise that serves “California style” Mexican food. Since 1995, California Tortilla, adoringly known by fans as Cal Tort, has brought a fresh perspective to Mexican food through offering bold and exciting flavor profiles, while offering only the best quality. With 38 locations, the Chef-Inspired menu continues to delight customers throughout the United States.
California Tortilla is seeking experienced multi-unit operators who are interested in diversifying and growing their restaurant portfolios. California Tortilla is also open to partnering with highly qualified single-unit operators. Current growth opportunities are available in the eastern half of the United States.
