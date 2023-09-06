BREATHE! Convention Announces Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada as its Beneficiary for this Year’s Las Vegas Experience
BREATHE! Convention 2023 is proud to announce Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada as its beneficiary for this year’s event in Las Vegas, Nevada.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- BREATHE! Convention 2023, produced by preeminent "legend-maker" 5AM Global, is proud to announce Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada as its beneficiary for this year’s event on September 13-15 at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas. This initiative underscores the convention's commitment to not only showcasing the future of work but also making a tangible positive impact on the local community in Southern Nevada.
"While the tech world is busy shaping the future with innovations, many of these innovations will be shaping the future of the lives of the children we serve with critical illnesses," said Scott Rosenzweig, President and CEO at Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada. "We're thrilled that a portion of every BREATHE! Convention ticket sale will go directly to our chapter, ensuring that as the tech community innovates, we continue to innovate to ensure every eligible child gets their heartfelt wish."
BREATHE! Convention 2023 is not just a tech event; it's a transformative experience. Attendees are encouraged to embark on a journey through cutting-edge sectors of today's digital landscape, engage in thought-provoking discussions, and participate in experiential offsite activities. Guided by the world's most extraordinary Subject Matter Experts, Investors, and Enthusiasts, attendees have access to the future of work at this year’s nexus of emerging technologies such as AI, Blockchain, Web3, and more.
This year, the convention is also presenting several distinguished honorees:
- Kerry Bubolz, the Stanley Cup Winner and the first President and CEO of the Vegas Golden Knights, who has played a pivotal role in expanding the Foley Entertainment Group and bringing the Stanley Cup Championship to Vegas in their sixth season in 2023.
- Shelley Berkley, the longest-standing former Congresswoman, who is planning to share insights on how Las Vegas is poised for transformation into a major U.S. tech hub, drawing from her extensive experience in healthcare, education, and foreign affairs.
- Marlon "DJ Thump" Rice, the renowned On-air radio personality for Jammin' 105.7, who has made significant contributions to the entertainment industry and the arts.
Welcoming the honorees at this year’s BREATHE! Convention is none other than Tricia Kean, KTNV 13 Action News Anchor.
By attending BREATHE! Convention, everyday professionals will not only walk away with insights and experiences from standout features like the Art Garden and multiple educational tracks, they will also join a movement that emphasizes community involvement and philanthropy. The convention serves as a platform for visionaries, innovators, and thought-leaders to come together, share ideas, and propel humanity forward all under one roof.
BREATHE! Convention 2023 will take place from September 13th-15th at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas. For ticket registration and to make a direct donation to Make-A-Wish Southern Nevada, visit www.breatheconvention.com to help make wishes come true.
About BREATHE!
Taking place on September 13-15, 2023 at The Expo at World Market Center Las Vegas, BREATHE! Convention is renowned for fostering mass adoption and educational opportunities in industries that include Web3, AI, Blockchain, Metaverse, AR/VR, NFT technology, and more. The convention is backed by a strong community of investors, founders, developers, and educators who are committed to empower attendees and participants to learn, apply, and thrive in the rapidly changing tech landscape.
Visit www.breatheconvention.com to secure your ticket to attend and inquire for exhibiting and sponsoring opportunities. BREATHE! is active on social media, providing the latest news and updates to the event.
About Make-A-Wish
People like you help Make-A-Wish® Southern Nevada bring lasting, positive change into the lives of kids with critical illnesses. Your support makes it possible for us to grant their wishes, giving them a reason to stay strong through treatments and to believe in the promise of a better future. Find out more at snv.wish.org.
