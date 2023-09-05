Urgent Care Clinics in North Carolina Offer Illness & Injury Care for Back to School Season
Carolina QuickCare Provides COVID Testing & Treatment, Illness & Injury Care for Patients of All Ages
We know families are busy and need convenient access to quality care, especially during the school year. We’re here 7 days a week to provide the care you & your students need, when you need it most.”RALEIGH, NC, U.S.A., September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The new school year is upon us, and Carolina QuickCare Family Practice and Urgent Care is here to help families stay healthy and safe. With several clinics located throughout North Carolina, Carolina QuickCare offers a wide range of services for patients of all ages, including COVID testing and treatment, illness and injury care, and school & sports physicals.
Back-to-school is upon us, and our little ones are bringing home more than homework -- they're bringing illnesses home to share with their families. Every year, Carolina QuickCare sees an influx of new illnesses & injuries when school starts. A new COVID-19 variant is also currently sweeping through schools & communities.
Carolina QuickCare accepts all major insurance, including Medicare, Medicaid, and TRICARE. All Carolina QuickCare locations are now offering sports physicals for just $10. Other services we offer that may be needed during the school year include:
COVID testing & treatment • Onsite lab & X-ray • Wound care • Allergy care • Burns • Sore throats • Strep throat • Sprains & Strains • Upper respiratory & sinus infections • Rashes • RSV • Fevers • Bronchitis • Stitches & Staples • TB testing • Sunburns • Ear infections • Cold & Flu care • Insect bites • Nausea & Vomiting • Headaches • and more
“We understand that families are busy and need convenient access to quality healthcare, especially at the beginning of the school year,” said Suzy Buck, Chief Operating Officer. “That’s why we’re here 7 days a week to provide the care you and your students need, when you need it most.”
Walk-ins are welcome, or patients can check in online if preferred. Carolina QuickCare has several locations throughout North Carolina:
► Biscoe — 2265 NC Highway 24 27 E. (across from AutoZone, beside First Bank, right off of Highway 24)
► Clinton — 1106 Sunset Ave. (between KFC and La Hacienda, across from Lowe's)
► Elizabethtown — 1328 W Broad St. (in front of San Jose, across the street from Walmart)
► Lillington — 41 Bain St. (across from Sheetz)
► Mocksville — 1102-B Yadkinville Rd. (next to Summit Eye Care, across from the Willow Oaks Shopping Center)
► Reidsville (opens Sep. 11) — 5150 US 29 Business (next to Arby’s & Starbucks, across from Lowe’s Home Improvement)
► Shallotte — 4612 Main St. (west of Smith Avenue, next to Burger King)
► Whiteville — 82 Whites Crossing Plaza (beside the Pizza Hut, right off of Hwy 701)
► Williamston — 1309 Brentway Avenue (across the street from Walmart, next to Walgreens, in front of Riverside High School)
Visit https://carolinaquickcare.com/urgent-care-locations to find the Carolina QuickCare location that’s closest to you, or text “QUICK” to 843-418-9107. You can also connect with us on social media at https://www.facebook.com/CarolinaQuickCare.
