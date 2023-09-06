SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with Pillow Fight Championship (PFC) For Business Development and Sports Marketing

SCCG Partners with PFC

SCCG Management, a premier advisory firm, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with the innovative sports league, Pillow Fight Championship (PFC).

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management, the pioneering advisory firm in the global gambling industry, is thrilled to announce a strategic partnership with the innovative sports league, Pillow Fight Championship (PFC). This collaboration aims to elevate PFC’s global stature, leveraging SCCG's extensive ecosystem and experience with sports leagues and teams across North America.

Originating from the idea of merging the ancient play weapon "the pillow" with trained MMA competitors and boxers, Pillow Fight Championship has rapidly grown into a sport that captivates audiences worldwide. By emphasizing the strength, stamina, and strategic skills akin to other combat sports, PFC provides the same intensity and excitement but adds an unparalleled layer of entertainment and fun.

Steve Williams, CEO of PFC, expressed his enthusiasm about this groundbreaking partnership: “I am very happy to announce our partnership with SCCG Management. Stephen Crystal and his team are uniquely positioned to assist PFC in globally growing the sport, the league, and the brand. I’ve been scouring the planet for the very rare people that have the right experience, reputation, and attitude to help me grow this great new Pillow Fighting Sport into a global powerhouse. The entire SCCG team “gets it” and exemplifies what Pillow Fight Championship is all about, 'Total Positivity and Success'.”

Founder and CEO of SCCG Management, Stephen Crystal, also shared his thoughts: “PFC has tapped into a unique and dynamic sports category that seamlessly blends physical skills, strategy, and is massively entertaining. We're thrilled to bring our expertise in the niche sports sector to further amplify PFC's global reach and potential. This is a match made in heaven – or perhaps, on a comfortable pillow.”

As part of the collaboration, SCCG Management will provide PFC with an array of business development services. This includes sponsorships, ticketing, hospitality, capital raising, merchandising, licensing, media rights, betting and data, gamification, casino venues, and even opportunities within the collegiate circuit. The partnership's facilitation was assisted by Thomas Christopher.

PFC’s promise of all the thrill of hand-to-hand combat without the blood, yet with even more action, continues to resonate with a diverse audience as proven again with its debut on ESPN2 on August 5. The partnership between PFC and SCCG Management will now endeavor to grow the sport and PFC brand worldwide.

ABOUT PILLOW FIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP

Pillow Fight Championship began with an idea to develop a real fighting sport that would appeal to the international family audience by combining a modified version of the ancient play weapon known as a “pillow” with experienced MMA competitors & boxers and strict rules. PFC has quickly evolved into a very popular sport-based showcase complete with all the strength, stamina and strategic skills of the other more brutal combat sports but with a massive amount of fun!

https://fightpfc.com/

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT:

SCCG Management is a premier management advisory firm, featuring experienced leaders from the global gaming industry who deliver expert solutions for strategic success with a focus on iGaming, Sports Betting, E-Sports, and Casino Technology. With a global network spanning over 30 years and international offices in Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and Latin America, SCCG connects clients with the right strategic partners for global scale growth. As an accelerator for early-stage companies, we promote innovation and empower emerging businesses to achieve their objectives. SCCG also acts as an early-stage investor, providing capital and resources to entrepreneurs developing new and innovative products and platforms.

https://sccgmanagement.com

