Noritake Vacuum Fluorescent Display was registered as the "Essential Historical Materials for Science and Technology"
Noritake VFD was registered as the "Essential Historical Materials for Science and Technology" by the National Museum of Nature and Science in Japan.ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Noritake Vacuum Fluorescent Display (VFD) was registered as the "Essential Historical Materials for Science and Technology" by the National Museum of Nature and Science in Japan on September 5th, 2023.
The registered "round glass single-digit vacuum fluorescent display tube (prototype)" was invented by ISE Electronics Corporation (Currently known as Noritake itron Corp.) in 1966.
Dr. Tadashi Nakamura who is the inventor of VFD established ISE Electronics for R&D and started mass production.
The first developed single-digit display tube contributed to the evolution of electronic calculators in the 1970s. After the development of the flat glass structure VFD in 1974, its applications have been expanded to typewriters, home appliances, audio, video, automotive panels, industrial instruments, gaming machines, medicals, and communication equipment throughout its technological progress.
The warm bright blue-green color of the VFD emphasizes nostalgia. The readability of VFD is excellent and many users still prefer and use VFD for various industrial applications.
Noritake VFD is considered to be one of the most important inventions in the history of electronic displays.
The National Museum of Nature and Science has recognized the importance of Noritake VFD by registering them as "Essential Historical Materials for Science and Technology." This designation will help to preserve the history of these important inventions and ensure that they are available for future generations to study and learn from.
Marketing
Noritake Co., Inc.
email us here