SHAPE ME FAMOUS: Redefining Luxury and Inclusivity in Shape-Wear and Apparel
SHAPE ME FAMOUS is a luxury, genderless shape-wear and apparel line that challenges traditional norms and embraces individuality.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- SHAPE ME FAMOUS, a groundbreaking luxury, genderless shape-wear, and apparel line, proudly announces its highly anticipated launch. Created by a black family hailing from the vibrant city of New Orleans, LA, SHAPE ME FAMOUS aims to revolutionize the industry by offering innovative designs and unparalleled comfort.
The collection, available exclusively online, introduces a new era of shape wear and apparel, embracing all genders and celebrating individuality. SHAPE ME FAMOUS has become renowned for its signature smoothing material that sculpts the body, providing a desirable silhouette and boosting confidence.
Founder and owner, Mr. Sean Michael Frazier, brings a wealth of experience to the brand. A former model, manager to celebrities, and celebrity stylist, Sean utilizes his expertise and styling secrets to curate a collection that caters to the fashion-forward individuals of today.
"As a family-owned brand, we are proud to bring our passion for luxury, inclusivity, and self-expression to the forefront," says Mr. Sean Michael Frazier. "Our mission is to empower individuals from all walks of life, allowing them to embrace their true selves with our genderless designs."
SHAPE ME FAMOUS maintains a strong presence in key fashion hubs with satellite offices in New York and Los Angeles. However, the heart of the brand remains in New Orleans, LA, where the main warehouse and office are located. Every garment is meticulously crafted with attention to detail, reflecting the spirit and energy of the vibrant city that inspires its creation.
Funding the venture entirely through self-investment, SHAPE ME FAMOUS demonstrates a commitment to maintaining full creative control and upholding the brand's integrity. The family's dedication to quality and authenticity shines through each meticulously designed piece.
