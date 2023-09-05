Live Video Series on Professional Networking for Black Women
"Empower Your Climb: Charting Your Career Path" – A September Video Series Focusing on Networking for Career Advancement
Your network is your net worth. Without a network, you are invisible. Empower your climb and ensure your visibility!”BOWIE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing "Empower Your Climb: Charting Your Career Path" – A September Video Series Focusing on Networking for Career Advancement
— Twanna Carter, PhD
A Groundbreaking Series for Black Women by Dr. Twanna Carter.
Dr. Twanna, a leading career coach with over two decades of invaluable expertise, is set to launch an engaging live video series titled "Empower Your Climb: Charting Your Career Path". This compelling series is designed to address pivotal topics pertinent to Black women navigating the complexities of their career trajectory.
Emphasizing the crucial role of networking, this series delves deep into the nuances of networking in our rapidly digitalized era. Black women in diverse sectors, from finance and healthcare to tech and non-profits, will benefit immensely from Dr. Twanna's insights and guidance.
According to Harvard Business Review, a significant trend observed in the professional world is the undeniable link between reasons for leaving a job and the presence or absence of a robust support network. Often, women find themselves anchored to positions that have long ceased to provide growth or enrichment, primarily due to the lack of a viable network guiding them to fresher opportunities. On the flip side, those fortunate enough to be encircled by a strong professional network are not only presented with a plethora of opportunities but are also empowered to make strategic career change with confidence.
Dr. Twanna's series accentuates this correlation, emphasizing the pivotal role that networking plays in ensuring women aren't confined to roles they've outgrown. Instead, with a powerful network by their side, they can constantly evolve and seek roles that resonate with their aspirations and potential.
Tune in Live Each Wednesday in September! Series Line-Up:
9/6/23 -Black Women Rising: Networking Strategies for Career Growth and Empowerment
9/13/23 - Top 10 Networking Mistakes and How to Avoid Them
9/20/23 - Secrets to Building a High-Impact Professional Network
9/27/23 - Mastering the Political Play: Navigating Office Politics with Confidence
The series will air live on Wednesdays at 8:35pm ET/7:35pm CST/5:35pm PST.
Interested viewers can join the discussion on Dr. Twanna’s LinkedIn profile or her YouTube channel. If you happen to miss an episode, fret not! Replays of each enlightening video will be readily available on Dr. Twanna's YouTube channel.
About Dr. Twanna:
Renowned for her vast expertise, Dr. Twanna is a highly esteemed coach who has dedicated over 20 years to empowering and uplifting professionals Black women across a range of industries. Her profound insights and strategies have been instrumental in shaping the careers of countless professionals.
Join us in this transformative journey and discover the secrets to a successful climb up the career ladder!
