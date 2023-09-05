Artificial Stone Toxic Dust: Pirfenidone approved to treat Silicosis in China

Artificial stone manufacturing has led to a re-emergence of silicosis, and this has triggered new interest in the mechanism that silica damages the lung.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- “Lung transplantation is the main modality for the treatment of end-category silicosis, and it can help patients with end-category fibrosis to live longer…Pirfenidone…approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis , have been well documented in silicosis models”…

Tian Li, Canadian Respiratory Journal. Vol 2022, Article ID 3769134

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national pharmaceutical and product liability injury attorney, “Artificial stone manufacturing has led to a re-emergence of silicosis around the world, and this has triggered new interest in the mechanism that silica damages the lung. Inhaled crystalline silica causes chronic inflammation and fibrosis of the lung. The literature is showing that Pirfenidone ‘dramatically reduced the mRNA expression of the JAK2/STAT3’ in silicosis rat models which

reduces both the inflammation and the fibrosis that is triggered silica particles.”

Dr. Vigna adds, “Artificial stone manufacturing causes increased levels of silica when compared with natural rock and that makes it a dangerous product to those who cut, install, or manufacturer artificial stone in counter tops. Young men are getting injured with progressive disease. Early diagnosis is important. High-resolution CT scan is necessary because chest x-ray cannot detect disease until progressive disease.”

Dr. Vigna, “Artificial stone is causing silicosis to re-emerge across the world. There are no large, randomized, or placebo-controlled clinical trials to assess the safety and efficacy of various drug treatments. Young men are being exposed to serious lung injury without a cure. Cough medicine and steroids aren’t the answer.”

