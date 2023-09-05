Learn to Hunt program opens registration for women’s upland bird hunting workshop and mentored hunt

DES MOINES - The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a comprehensive program on hunting upland game for women who have little or no upland bird hunting experience or who are looking to return to the field and build a network of female upland hunters.

The workshop is Oct. 13, from 6 to 9 p.m., at the Olofson Shooting Range, near Polk City. The event also includes two days of mentored hunting; the first on Oct. 19 and the second on Nov. 18.

“This program teaches basic strategies for hunting upland birds such as sourcing proper equipment, places to hunt, safe shooting practices, and how to field dress, butcher and cook game for women who are interested in the challenge of upland hunting,” said Jamie Cook, program coordinator with the Iowa DNR.

The course costs $35 and is designed for women 18 years and older. For more information and to begin the registration process, go to http://license.gooutdoorsiowa. com/Event/ViewEvent.aspx?id= 2799 Space is limited so early registration is encouraged.

Participants will receive a hat, vest and a membership provided by the Northern Polk Pheasants Forever Chapter.

The program is provided through a partnership with the Iowa DNR and Pheasants Forever. It is part of a national effort to recruit, retain and reactivate hunters due to the overall decline in hunting and outdoor recreation.