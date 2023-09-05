[Latest] Demi-Fine Jewelry for Women Sales Market Size Will Attain USD 3240 Million by 2030 Growing at 4.35% CAGR - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research

The Demi-Fine Jewelry for Women Sales Market refers to the segment of the jewelry market that offers high-quality jewelry pieces that are more affordable than traditional fine jewelry but offer a level of craftsmanship and materials superior to fashion or costume jewelry. These pieces often feature semi-precious gemstones, precious metals like sterling silver or gold vermeil, and fine jewelry-making techniques. Key characteristics and trends in the Demi-Fine Jewelry for Women Sales Market include Affordable Luxury, Quality Craftsmanship, Semi-Precious Gemstones, Gold Vermeil and Sterling Silver, Trend-Driven Designs, Online Retail, Sustainability, Popularity Among Millennials, Competitive Landscape.

New York, US, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Demi-Fine Jewelry for Women Sales Market By Price Range (Below 150 USD, 151-300 USD, And 301-500 USD), By Distribution Channel (Offline And Online), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global Demi-Fine Jewelry for Women Sales Market size was valued at around USD 2310 million in 2022. The market is expected to grow above a CAGR of 4.35% and is anticipated to reach over USD 3240 million by 2030.”

Demi-Fine Jewelry for Women Sales Market Overview:

Demi-fine Jewelry is the term used by jewelry-selling companies to define affordable, high-quality jewelry for women that falls between costume jewelry and expensive fine Jewelry. In addition, the product's cost-effectiveness and the use of high-quality materials in its construction make it the most appealing product for women. In addition, the uniqueness and variety of semi-fine jewelry accessible for women have contributed to its immense popularity among the female population.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 2310 Million Market Forecast in 2030 USD 3240 Million Growth Rate CAGR of 4.35% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Wuzhou Provence Jewelry Co. Ltd, Zhuhai Kirin Jewelry Co. Ltd, Dws Jewellery, ODM sterling silver, Otiumberg Limited, Edge of Ember, WWAKE Inc., Aariana Jewels, Loren Stewart, Sarah & Sebastian Pty Ltd, Missoma Limited, Natasha Schweitzer, Monica Vinader Ltd., Maroth Jewels Private Limited, Astley Clarke Limited, Meo Jewelry, Chong Lerdlum Company Limited, Guangzhou Yami Jewelry Co. Ltd, Polaris Jewellery, Yiwu YY Jewelry Co. Ltd, and Catbird. Segments Covered By Price Range, By Distribution Channel, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

The global demi-fine jewelry for women sales market is anticipated to record massive growth over the forecast period owing to the growing shift of customers towards customized as well as personalized jewelry.

In terms of application, the below 150 USD segment is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the analysis period.

Based on the distribution channel, the offline segment is predicted to lead the segmental surge over the forecast timeline.

Region-wise, the Asia-Pacific demi-fine jewelry for women sales market is projected to register the highest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Demi-Fine Jewelry for Women Sales Market: Growth Factors

Global market trends can improve with increasing numbers of employed women

The expansion of the global sales market for semi-fine jewelry for women will be driven by an increase in the number of working women and their demand for premium products. Global market trends are anticipated to be driven by a growing shift of consumers towards customized and personalized jewelry. Aside from this, the increase in the online purchase of jewelry, the thriving e-commerce sector, and the rise in online purchasing activities worldwide have paved the way for the global expansion of the market.

Changing fashion trends and the increased demand for fashionable jewelry among women will increase the global market demand. Mergers and acquisitions will define the expansion of the global market in the coming years.

Demi-Fine Jewelry for Women Sales Market: Restraints

Scaling product prices can limit global industry growth

In the coming years, high product prices may hinder the expansion of the global demi-fine jewelry for women sales market. In addition, a notable increase in online deception and a lack of knowledge about jewelry hallmarks among women can hinder the global expansion of the industry.

Demi-Fine Jewelry for Women Sales Market: Segmentation

The global demi-fine jewelry for women sales market is sectored into price range, distribution channel, and region.

In price range terms, the global demi-fine jewelry for women sales market is segregated into below 150 USD, 151-300 USD, and 301-500 USD segments. Moreover, the below 150 USD segment, which garnered nearly 60% of the global market share in 2022, is projected to record the fastest CAGR in the projected timespan.

Based on the distribution channel, the global demi-fine jewelry for women sales industry is bifurcated into offline and online segments. In addition to this, the offline segment, which contributed about 87% of the global industry share in 2022, is set to establish segment domination in the forecasting timeline.

Browse the full “Demi-Fine Jewelry For Women Sales Market By Price Range (Below 150 USD, 151-300 USD, And 301-500 USD), By Distribution Channel (Offline And Online), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Emerging Trends, Demand, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/demi-fine-jewelry-for-women-sales-market



Regional Analysis:

Europe is likely to retain its dominant position on the global market

Europe, which accounted for 51% of the global demi-fine jewelry for women sales market share in 2022, will be the dominant region throughout the duration of the analysis. In addition, the growth of the market in Europe over the forecast period can be attributed to the product's cost-effectiveness and affable nature. In addition, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and Italy are essential European nations with a large population of women who purchase semi-fine jewelry. The increase in online product purchases in Europe and the continent's prospering retail industry will enhance regional market trends.

The Asia-Pacific market for sales of semi-fine jewelry for women is anticipated to record the highest CAGR over the forecast period, on account of the presence of a large number of industry leaders, such as Tanishq, in countries such as India. In addition, an increase in product demand in nations such as Japan, South Korea, China, Indonesia, Japan, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Singapore will contribute to the expansion of the industry in the Asia-Pacific region. In countries such as Thailand, India, Sri Lanka, Japan, China, and Indonesia, a rise in women's demand for the product during festivals and other traditional events will stimulate regional industry expansion.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Demi-Fine Jewelry for Women Sales market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Demi-Fine Jewelry for Women Sales market include;

Wuzhou Provence Jewelry Co. Ltd

Zhuhai Kirin Jewelry Co. Ltd

Dws Jewellery

ODM sterling silver

Otiumberg Limited

Edge of Ember

WWAKE Inc.

Aariana Jewels

Loren Stewart

Sarah & Sebastian Pty Ltd

Missoma Limited

Natasha Schweitzer

Monica Vinader Ltd.

Maroth Jewels Private Limited

Astley Clarke Limited

Meo Jewelry

Chong Lerdlum Company Limited

Guangzhou Yami Jewelry Co. Ltd

Polaris Jewellery

Yiwu YY Jewelry Co. Ltd

Catbird

Recent Industry Developments:

in the first half of 2022, Otiumber Limited, a major fine and demi-fine jewelry brand, and Hunza G, a UK-based firm designing sustainable swimwear labels, joined hands for creating gold hoops. The move will help in increasing the sale of demi-fine jewelry in Europe. New product launches are also likely to influence the expansion of the global market space in the forecasting years.

Citing an instance, in the first quarter of 2021, Missoma Limited, a key player in the business of recycled gold & silver demi-fine jewelry, introduced a new product line of recycled gold demi-fine jewelry demonstrating a premium & luxury finish.

The global Demi-Fine Jewelry for Women Sales market is segmented as follows:

By Price Range

Below 150 USD

151-300 USD

301-500 USD

By Distribution Channel

Offline

Online

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What is demi-fine jewelry for women sales?

Demi-fine jewelry is a term used by jewelry-selling firms to describe affordable & premium quality jewelry for women that falls in the range of cost-effective costume jewelry and costly fine jewelry for women.

Which key factors will influence global demi-fine jewelry for women sales market growth over 2023-2030?

The global demi-fine jewelry for women sales market growth is owing to an increase in the number of working women populations along with their demand for premium products.

What will be the value of the global demi-fine jewelry for women sales industry during 2023-2030?

According to a study, the global demi-fine jewelry for women sales industry size was $2310 million in 2022 and is projected to reach $3240 million by the end of 2030.

Which region will record the highest rate of growth in demi-fine jewelry for women sales industry globally?

The Asis-Pacific demi-fine jewelry for women sales industry is set to register the highest CAGR over the forecasting timeline owing to the presence of a large number of major industry participants such as Tanishq in the countries such as India. Moreover, a rise in product demand in the countries such as Japan, South Korea, China, Indonesia, Japan, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, and Singapore will embellish the growth of the industry in the Asia-Pacific zone.

What can be expected from the global demi-fine jewelry for women sales market report?

The demi-fine jewelry for women sales market report covers the geographical market along with a comprehensive competitive landscape analysis. It also includes cash flow analysis, profit ratio analysis, market basket analysis, market attractiveness analysis, sentiment analysis, PESTEL analysis, trend analysis, SWOT analysis, trade area analysis, demand & supply analysis, Porter’s five force analysis, and value chain analysis.

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

