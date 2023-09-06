Transforming Health: Love.Heal.Thrive. Unleashes Revolutionary Diagnostic System for Holistic Mind Body Healing

How to Attain Balanced Health and Healing Using the Counter Chakra Road Map

Learn how to assess and determine the best way to heal your body's presenting symptoms by discovering the true root cause of your issue.

Heal what is invisible to bring relief to what is visible. This system offers the road map to determine the true source of your physical and mental struggle and lays out a pathway to achieve healing.” — Erin Z. Garay, CHT

SAN CARLOS, CA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- MEDIA CONTACT:650-743-6444Erin@LoveHealThrive.comLove.Heal.Thrive. is excited to announce the launch of Establishing Equilibrium , a book that offers a revolutionary diagnostic system that helps each reader self-diagnose the root cause of their physical, mental or emotional struggle.Establishing Equilibrium revolutionizes how to view the traditional chakra system and introduces the power of the profound counter chakra process that teaches how to no longer heal chakras individually, but within partnership. Once the physical and mental symptoms correlating to the traditional chakra are determined, the system directs its reader to the counter chakra where the asymptomatic healing is required for balance and healing. In addition to the core teachings of the counter chakra, this book also includes step-by-step exercises, meditations, and actionable advice to reap the benefits of this new take on this ancient system and offering a streamlined approach towards health and healing.Erin Z. Garay states, "Heal what is invisible to bring relief to what is visible. This system offers the road map to determine what is at the true source of your physical and mental struggle and lays out a way to achieve healing. "Erin Z. Garay states, “Many books teach to heal the direct symptoms found within each chakra, but true healing is only maintained when you heal the counter chakra reflected in this system of energetic partnerships.”This book is a must-read for anyone who is struggling with physical, mental, or emotional issues. It is a revolutionary approach to self-diagnosis and will help identify the root cause of your struggle.Erin Z. Garay is an intuitive, Reiki Master, hypnotherapist, certified enneagram, and meditation teacher who loves unearthing behavior and energetic patterns to bring health and healing to clients.###

