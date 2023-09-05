Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, September 5, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster, Lieutenant Governor Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster's schedules for the week of September 5 will include the following:

Tuesday, September 5 at 11:45 AM: Lt. Gov. Evette spoke to the Rotary Club of Anderson, Tucker's Restaurant, 3501 Clemson Boulevard, Anderson, S.C.

Wednesday, September 6 at 10:30 AM: Gov. McMaster will hold a ceremonial bill signing: S.569 SC Alzheimer's and Related Dementia State Plan, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Wednesday, September 6 at 5:00 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the Lead Upstate Reception, 560 Mauldin Road, Greenville, S.C.

Thursday, September 7 at 10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will join South Carolina Department of Veterans’ Affairs Secretary Todd B. McCaffrey for the Governor's Summit on Veteran Affairs, University of South Carolina Alumni Center, 900 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, September 7 and Friday, September 8: Lt. Gov. Evette will attend the Republican Lieutenant Governors Association’s Fall Meeting, Chicago, IL.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: August 28, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for August 28, 2023, included:

Monday, August 28

11:44 AM: Call with a federal agency.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

4:58 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

5:30 PM: Meeting with fellow governors.

Tuesday, August 29

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:00 PM: Executive conference call with state officials.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster oversaw a State Fiscal Accountability Authority meeting, Room 252, Edgar Brown Building, 1205 Pendleton Street, Columbia, S.C.

2:30 PM: Media availability.

3:30 PM: Constituent meeting.

4:00 PM: Policy meeting.

5:00 PM: Policy meeting.

5:30 PM: Policy meeting.

Wednesday, August 30

12:00 PM: Executive conference call with state officials.

1:09 PM: Call with United States President Joe Biden.

1:30 PM: Hurricane briefing with state officials.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held a press briefing with state officials regarding Hurricane Idalia, Emergency Management Division, 2779 Fish Hatchery Road, West Columbia, S.C.

2:47 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

2:54 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

2:56 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

2:57 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

3:06 PM: Call with a local official.

3:08 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Congressional Delegation.

3:12 PM: Call with a local official.

3:13 PM: Call with a local official.

3:14 PM: Call with a local official.

3:18 PM: Call with a local official.

3:19 PM: Call with a local official.

3:21 PM: Call with a local official.

3:23 PM: Call with a local official.

3:25 PM: Call with a local official.

3:29 PM: Call with a local official.

3:40 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

3:42 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

3:44 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

3:50 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

3:51 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

3:53 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

3:54 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina Senate.

3:58 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

4:00 PM: Call with a member of the South Carolina House of Representatives.

4:03 PM: Call with a local official.

4:05 PM: Call with a local official.

4:07 PM: Call with a local official.

4:09 PM: Call with a local official.

4:16 PM: Call with a local official.

4:26 PM: Call with a local official.

5:58 PM: Call with a local official.

Thursday, August 31

12:00 PM: Executive conference call with state officials.

Friday, September 1

4:00 PM: Policy call.

Sunday, September 3

4:30 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the 2023 Cook Out Southern 500 Race and presented the Order of the Palmetto to Mr. Kerry Tharp, President and CEO, Darlington Raceway, Darlington Raceway, 1301 Harry Byrd Highway, Darlington, S.C.