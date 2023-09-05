Bright Green Announces Agreement to Settle Debt in Shares at a Premium

The Company has settled a $3.6 million related party loan, representing all outstanding indebtedness, in shares of common stock and warrants, valued at $1.28 per share and accompanying warrant

GRANTS, N.M., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bright Green Corporation (Nasdaq: BGXX) (“Bright Green” or “the Company”), one of few companies selected by the U.S. government to grow, manufacture, and sell, legally under federal and state laws, cannabis and cannabis-related products for research, pharmaceutical applications and affiliated export, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an Agreement to pay down the Company’s outstanding indebtedness (the “Note”) with the Company’s founder, largest shareholder, and member of the Board of Directors ("Lender”), effective September 1, 2023.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the $3.6 million outstanding balance of the Note was cancelled and the Company’s obligations thereunder were satisfied in full. In consideration, the Company issued Lender 2,827,960 unregistered shares of common stock, and unregistered warrants to purchase up to 2,827,960 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $3.00 per share. Each share of common stock was issued together with one warrant at a combined effective conversion price of $1.28 per share and related warrant ($1.15 per share and $0.13 per warrant).

The conversion price of $1.15 per share represents a 246% premium to the August 31st closing market price of the Company’s common stock.

The warrants may be exercised at any time, in whole or in part, and expire on the earlier of (i) the 45th day after the closing price per share of Common Stock is $3.00 or greater or (ii) August 31, 2024.

Notwithstanding the cancellation of the outstanding balance under the Note, the Note will remain in full force and effect, and the Company may borrow up to $15 million from Lender at the Company’s election, pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Note.

Lynn Stockwell stated, “I am truly excited about the future of Bright Green Corporation. As a committed and devoted stakeholder, I firmly believe in the company’s mission of producing U.S. manufactured pharm aceutical API from DEA scheduled substances. This Agreement reaffirms my confidence in Bright Green’s potential for growth, the value of the Company, and its exceptional position in the market. I am proud to be part of a company that is dedicated to making a meaningful impact while building shareholder value long term.”

