City of Birmingham, MI, Puts Budgeting Control in Staff Hands with OpenGov
The City wanted a system that would prioritize the need for scenario planning and a module for multi-year capital improvement.MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, September 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking for the ability to easily access budget data and reports, and improve collaboration between departments, the City of Birmingham, MI, was in search of an efficient and strategic way to manage its budgeting processes. It found the solution by extending its partnership with OpenGov, the leader in budgeting software for our nation’s local governments.
Located a half-hour outside Detroit, the City of Birmingham has long been interested in leveraging new technologies to improve its work, such as using OpenGov for strategic asset management. In its search for a new platform, the City wanted a system that would allow it to move away from Excel and paper-driven processes, prioritizing the need for scenario planning and multi-year capital improvement. OpenGov Budgeting & Planning stood out for its "no code required" ease of use, granting City staff the ability to make updates and generate reports without being dependent on external vendors or IT.
With the adoption of OpenGov Budgeting & Planning, the City of Birmingham will be able to streamline operations and make data-driven decisions. The software's flexible and accessible reporting options will grant City leaders quick access to real-time data, making it easier for City staff to develop rapid budget analyses. Moreover, its online budget book and support for multi-year capital planning will empower the City to improve transparency for residents and implement strategic, long-term financial goals.
The City of Birmingham joins thousands of public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
About OpenGov
OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, school districts, and special districts. With a mission to power more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves thousands of public sector leaders and their organizations. We are built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, and asset management needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud makes organizations more collaborative and efficient, enabling best-in-class communication with stakeholders and your community.
