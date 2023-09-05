Việt Nam, Japan enhance strategic economic connections

VIETNAM, September 5 -

HÀ NỘI – National Assembly Chairman Vương Đình Huệ said Việt Nam and Japan should enhance strategic economic connections, with Japan supporting Việt Nam in building an independent and self-reliant economy that efficiently participates in global supply chains.

He made these remarks on Tuesday while holding talks with the President of the House of Councillors of Japan, Hidehisa Otsuji, during his official visit to Việt Nam from September 4-7.

During discussions, both leaders expressed that establishing a comprehensive strategic partnership between the two countries for peace and prosperity in Asia formed the foundation for elevating bilateral relations to new, comprehensive, and extensive heights.

Chairman Huệ proposed that both sides continue to strengthen coordination and support each other's positions at important multilateral forums in which Việt Nam and Japan are members, such as the United Nations, ASEAN, and APEC.

In the realm of economics, trade, and investment, the NA Chairman expressed a desire to enhance cooperation between localities of both countries, promoted Japanese businesses to invest, transfer advanced technology, and expertise in infrastructure development, manufacturing industries, high-quality agriculture, and climate change adaptation.

He said Việt Nam encouraged Japanese enterprises to expand their investment cooperation in new energy, renewable energy, clean energy, energy transformation, innovation, digital transformation, green transformation, food and water security, and technology transfer.

Huệ said that both countries should maintain and strengthen existing supply chains while creating new value chains that align with Việt Nam's needs and Japan's strengths, particularly in a world where investments are undergoing significant restructuring.

The NA Chairman said the two countries shared common ground for enhancing cooperation in agriculture, labour, and student exchange programmes. He proposed that both sides actively implement the medium and long-term vision for agricultural cooperation.

While highly appreciating Japan for its continuous support of Official Development Assistance (ODA) to Việt Nam over the past 30 years, the NA Chairman proposed that Japan continue to provide ODA to Việt Nam to implement economic and social projects and implement new generation ODA programmes for Việt Nam with high preferences and simplified procedures.

Both sides agreed to promote security and defence cooperation through policy dialogues and strategic security dialogues.

President of the House of Councilors of Japan Hidehisa Otsuji said Japan would be ready to support Việt Nam in enhancing cybersecurity capabilities and capabilities of law enforcement forces at sea.

Both sides shared the same viewpoint on the East Sea (internationally known as the South China Sea) issue, emphasising the importance of maintaining peace, stability, maritime and air security, as well as resolving disputes in accordance with international law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

The NA Chairman proposed that Japan continue to support the training of high-quality human resources in areas such as science and technology, healthcare management, cultural exchange, and tourism.

President of the House of Councillors of Japan Hidehisa Otsuji said there had been a transition in the technical intern training programmes towards skilled interns. Currently, Japan is facing a shortage of labour in caring for the elderly and Vietnamese labourers could fulfil this demand.

The NA Chairman expressed his gratitude for Japan's continued support of the Vietnamese community in Japan, that has nearly 500,000 people. This support included easing entry procedures, visa exemptions, and improving conditions for Vietnamese interns in Japan.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese National Assembly would create favourable conditions for Japanese citizens and businesses to continue long-term, sustainable, and successful investments in Việt Nam.

Both parliamentary leaders expressed their delight at numerous delegation exchanges between specialised agencies, parliamentary groups, young parliamentarians, and female parliamentarians. They agreed on a cooperation agreement between the legislatures of the two countries, aiming to establish a more substantial framework of cooperation commensurate with the bilateral relationship.

On this occasion, President of the House of Councillors of Japan Otsuji Hidehisa presented a red Osaka tree to NA Chairman Huệ, which was then planted in the courtyard of the National Assembly House.– VNS