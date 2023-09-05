ASEAN needs to consolidate unity, promote self-reliance amid fierce geopolitical competition: PM

VIETNAM, September 5 - JAKARTA — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính together with ASEAN leaders on Tuesday attended the retreat session in Jakarta as part of the 43rd ASEAN Summit where they exchanged views on international and regional issues.

Sharing concerns about profound changes in the global and regional situation, the leaders of ASEAN countries emphasised that unity is a strategic value for ASEAN to overcome challenges, remain resilient against strategic frictions and geopolitical competition and affirm its central role in the regional structure.

They also stressed that unity is the foundation to strengthen ASEAN's role in guiding and leading efforts for peace, stability, and development in the region.

Speaking at the session, the Vietnamese PM shared the opinions of the countries regarding the complex and multidimensional developments in the current international environment, in which one of the main factors is intense strategic competition among major powers, forcing countries to face extremely difficult strategic choices.

In the midst of fierce competition among major countries, PM Chính said that for ASEAN to maintain its central role, the only answer would be to exert its own strength, consolidate internal unity, and assert its strategic value.

ASEAN countries would need to uphold the spirit of independence, self-reliance, respect for the rule of law, and adherence to the basic principles and norms of ASEAN, he noted.

PM Chính also remarked that at the centre of the competition, ASEAN needed to maintain a strategic balance with major countries.

ASEAN must truly become a "trustworthy, reliable bridge" with the ability to regulate and balance relationships and interests, firmly pursue the goal of building an open, transparent, inclusive, and most importantly, unified regional structure, and maintain its principled position on issues directly related to the security and development environment of the region.

Discussing international and regional issues, PM Chính underlined the need for ASEAN to make efforts to enhance unity and maintain and strengthen a common position with regard to the South China Sea (known in Việt Nam as the East Sea), adding that this is both the interest and common responsibility of all member countries.

ASEAN needed to request that partners respect this position when operating in the South China Sea, especially principles such as self-restraint, peaceful resolution of disputes, respect for international law and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

At the same time, ASEAN should persistently and effectively implement the Declaration on the Conduct of Parties in the South China Sea (DOC) and work to build a substantive, effective Code of Conduct in the South China Sea (COC) that is consistent with international law and UNCLOS 1982.

Regarding the situation in Myanmar, PM Chính acknowledged that ASEAN's recent efforts, along with those of member countries, had received positive signals from all parties in Myanmar.

PM Chính expressed support for further proactive engagement to encourage peaceful dialogue, build trust, enhance common understanding, and work towards comprehensive and sustainable solutions to the issue of Myanmar.

PM Chính expressed support for Indonesia as the Chair of ASEAN and the Special Envoy of the Chair on Myanmar in leading ASEAN's efforts based on the ASEAN Leaders' Five-Point Consensus.

The Vietnamese Government leader also affirmed that Việt Nam would closely coordinate with Laos, the ASEAN Chair in 2024, to continue promoting ASEAN's cooperation goals.

At the Summit, PM Chính, along with the leaders of ASEAN countries, agreed to support the Philippines in assuming the role of ASEAN Chair in 2026. — VNS