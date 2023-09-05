Việt Nam a bright spot of post-pandemic economic growth: WEF Executive Chairman

VIETNAM, September 5 -

JAKARTA — Founder and Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Klaus Schwab described Việt Nam as a bright spot of economic growth after the COVID-19 pandemic at his meeting with Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Tuesday.

Schwab hailed Việt Nam's socio-economic achievements over the recent past, especially the country’s comprehensive approach in macro-economic management, helping the national economy sail through challenges amidst the present regional and global situation.

For his part, Chính congratulated the WEF on the successful organisation of its annual meeting in Tianjin (China), contributing to affirming its reputation and role in promoting dialogues and public-private partnership, and proposing initiatives and new models to contribute to global economic recovery.

The PM also spoke highly of the signing of a memorandum of understanding on cooperation between Việt Nam and the WEF for 2023-2026 period, and pledged to coordinate in implementing the six collaboration areas of innovation in food-foodstuff, and innovation skill development and green transition; zero-emission industrial clusters; plastic waste reduction; financing for energy transition; digital transformation and the establishment of a Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

In the context of food security issues, especially the rice supply crunch which has raised concern among many countries in the region, the leader affirmed that Việt Nam stood ready to assist other countries in ensuring stable supply and contribute to strengthening food security globally.

Việt Nam would also further participate in and actively contribute to the forum’s initiatives and activities, he said, calling for the WEF’s coordination in hosting activities that bring together leading experts and economic policy makers in the region and the work to discuss issues of shared concern, including the utilisation of scientific-technological advances in economic recovery and growth globally.

On this occasion, the WEF Executive Chairman invited PM Chính to attend the WEF Davos 2024. — VNS