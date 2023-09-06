Renowned Workplace Mental Health Advocate Natasha Bowman to Headline Must Attend Women’s Transformation Conference

Conference Keynote Address - The Hard Truth About the Mental Health of Change: Strategies for Self-Care, Your Team and Those Around You

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- The 2023 Ready-Set-Pivot (RSP) Fall Experience women’s conference will feature as keynote speaker Natasha Bowman, a LinkedIn Top Voice for Workplace Mental Health and a Top 200 Voices in Leadership for her experience in transforming workplace cultures. The keynote address, titled The Hard Truth About the Mental Health of Change: Strategies for self-care, your team and those around you from the workplace expert, is expected to provide conference attendees with innovative insights into the latest issues and trends on this topic. The conference will take place Friday, October 13, 2023 at the Graduate Hotel, Minneapolis. MN.“The RSP Fall Experience connects women who are exploring and tackling the challenge of making changes in both their individual lives and in their workplaces,” said Wendy Wiesman, CEO, R.S.P. “Managing change takes a unique skillset because the more we practice, the better we get at doing it. Whether change has already happened in a woman’s life or career, or if she is simply ready to explore what's next, this one-day, summit-like experience has something for any woman interested in making change happen.”Bowman’s session will focus on both her personal and professional experience in managing life changes and overcoming the impact of workplace challenges, stress and mental health issues. Her groundbreaking revelations of her personal struggles in overcoming bipolar disorder, on both LinkedIn and featured in the late 2022 Forbes story titled It’s Okay For Me Not To Be Okay, have vaulted her to the top of the national discussion on personal and workplace mental health.In addition to Bowman’s highly motivational keynote address, the RSP Fall Experience will offer a fully packed agenda that also includes:• The ‘New World of Work’ - Panel discussion featuring national workplace experts.• Find Your Resources Expo - Solutions showcase teeming with leading providers of career and workplace solutions aimed at driving change.• Networking - Ample opportunities for formal and informal networking via the curated resources expo, workshops, break-out sessions, and the “after-hours” happy hour that creates the perfect cocktail of connections.• Pre-event Sessions - Participants receive access to a webinar designed to help managers and people leaders of all levels learn new mental health and well-being strategies. This one-to-one access offers answers to questions about self-care and more.For more information and to register for the conference, please visit: https://www.rspexperience.com/thefallexperience ABOUT RSP: RSP is an experiences-based organization designed to challenge the universe to think differently about talented women while helping them create new measures of success. They do this through their change framework (Ready. Set. Pivot.) and then by assigning one of six proprietary change questions to help individuals move their change forward – faster. From happy hours, pop-up events and workshops, to classes, cohorts, and one-time excursions, each experience is designed to help guide women forward in real time. Think of RSP as the GPS for finding your next best thing!###