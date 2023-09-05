Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Jacksonville Names Curtis Whetzel Chief Executive Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Jacksonville announced Curtis Whetzel as its new Chief Executive Officer. Whetzel brings over 10 years of physical therapy experience and over five years of healthcare operational leadership to his work with Reunion. He most recently served as an area director for therapy services across Florida managing staff, clinical and financial outcomes, and the customer experience.



"As the CEO of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Jacksonville, it is my personal mission to combine my passion for therapy and my relationships throughout Florida to open and operate a successful rehab hospital that believes in excellent patient care and proven business strategies,” said Whetzel.

Whetzel holds a Doctorate of Physical Therapy from the University of St. Augustine for Health Sciences and has worked as a physical therapist in multiple hospitals and clinics. As the Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Jacksonville CEO, he strives to make Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital a provider and employer of choice in Greater Jacksonville. He will lead his team to drive positive performance results across the hospital's clinical, financial, and overall operating capacities. Whetzel will also lead the hospital team to provide the exceptional quality care and positive patient experiences that are hallmarks of Reunion Rehabilitation Hospitals.

About Reunion Hospital Jacksonville

Reunion Rehabilitation Hospital Jacksonville is designed to provide comprehensive, high-quality post-acute medical rehabilitation therapies to a wide variety of patients. At this state-of-the-art inpatient rehabilitation hospital, the clinical team embraces new tools and processes to give patients with physical, occupational, or cognitive limitations positive outcomes and an opportunity to return to their active lives. For more information, please visit www.reunionrehabhospital.com



