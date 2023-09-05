Non-Alcoholic RTD Beverages Market Size is projected to reach USD 2,105.20 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.53%: Straits Research
The global non-alcoholic RTD beverages market size was valued at USD 1,296.91 billion in 2022. It is estimated to reach USD 2,105.20 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.53% during the forecast period (2023–2031), The bottled water segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% over the forecast period.
New York, United States, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Non-alcoholic RTD beverages are consumable beverages that lack alcohol. Increasing consumer demand for ready-to-drink mixed and protein beverages drives the market's growth. Non-alcoholic RTD beverages include, among others, functional beverages, tea and coffee, carbonated soft drinks, fruit and vegetable juices, flavored and fortified water, and dairy-based beverages. Due to the domino effect of more and more individuals choosing non-alcoholic drinks and beverages, a new category of premium soft drinks with complex flavors aimed at adults has emerged. Brands have kept up with new trends by releasing new products and expanding existing product lines.
Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/non-alcoholic-rtd-beverages-market/request-sample
Rising Demand for Functional Beverages Drives the Global Market
People are selling functional beverages with added ingredients that aid in treating numerous health conditions. The beneficial effects of these beverages on the body, such as an improved immune system, heart rate, digestive health, hydration and electrolyte replenishing benefits post-exercise, and improved intestinal flora and gut function, are primarily responsible for the consumer demand for this product. For instance, sports drinks are marketed as products that keep you hydrated, whereas probiotic drinks are marketed as products that keep the gut healthy. Marketers of functional beverages focus on properly labeling and aligning each formula with a specific health benefit and application to attract consumers' attention. Consequently, the increasing demand for functional beverages drives the non-alcoholic RTD beverage market expansion.
Growing Interest in Organic Products Creates Tremendous Opportunities
Consumers prefer organic food and beverages due to their increased health consciousness. Organic ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages made without pesticides, herbicides, and fertilizers are more likely to be purchased. In recent years, both developed and developing economies have witnessed a significant increase in the demand for organic products. According to SR analysis, the value of the Indian organic products market was USD 2.99 billion in 2018, representing an 8.6% CAGR between 2008 and 2018. Based on the Research Institute of Organic Agriculture (FiBL), European organic food sales amounted to EUR 30.7 billion (USD 34.2 billion) in 2016, up 11.4% from 2015. This shift in consumption patterns has prompted manufacturers' introduction of natural and organic foods and beverages. Thus, the preference for organic products creates an opportunity for players in the global market for non-alcoholic RTD beverages.
Report Scope
|Report Metric
|Details
|Market Size by 2031
|USD 2,105.20 billion
|Market Size in 2022
|USD 1,296.91 billion
|CAGR
|5.53% (2023-2031)
|Historical Data
|2020-2021
|Base Year
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD Billion)
|Report Coverage
|Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
|Segments Covered
|Product Type, Packaging Type, Distribution Channel
|Geographies Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World
|Key Companies Profiled/Vendors
|Competitive Benchmarking, PepsiCo, Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Nestlé S.A., Starbucks Corporation, Danone S.A., Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co. Ltd., Suntory Holdings Limited, POKKA SAPPORO Food & Beverage Ltd, and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
|Key Market Opportunities
|Growing Interest in Organic Products
|Key Market Drivers
| Surging Demand for Non-Alcoholic Beverages
Rising Demand for Functional Beverages
Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/non-alcoholic-rtd-beverages-market
Regional Analysis
Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global non-alcoholic RTD beverages market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. The market will likely expand significantly during the forecast because western cultures influence healthy eating habits. More people are consuming non-alcoholic beverages because the middle class is expanding and residing in cities. China, India, and several other Southeast Asian nations generated a significant portion of Asia-Pacific's revenue. These nations are anticipated to produce the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
Europe is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.53% over the forecast period. Increasing awareness of healthy beverage consumption in the region is driving growth in the market for non-alcoholic RTD drinks. The European populace's growing interest in RTD tea and coffee, as well as fruits and vegetable juices with enhanced flavors and superior quality, is propelling the non-alcoholic RTD beverages market in the region. The European market is also experiencing the premiumization trend, in which leading brands promote specialty RTD tea and coffee products by emphasizing their superior quality and uniqueness. The expansion of the European market for non-alcoholic RTD beverages is anticipated to benefit from improvements in product development and technology during the forecast period.
Key Highlights
- The global non-alcoholic RTD beverages market size is estimated to reach USD 2,105.20 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.53% during the forecast period (2023–2031).
- By product type, the global non-alcoholic RTD beverages market is divided into functional beverages, carbonated soft drinks, tea and coffee, fruits and vegetable juice, bottled water, dairy-based beverages, and others. The bottled water segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% over the forecast period.
- By packaging type, the global non-alcoholic RTD beverages market is divided into bottles, cans, and others. The bottles segment owns the highest market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.49% over the forecast period.
- By distribution channel, the global non-alcoholic RTD beverages market is divided into store-based and non-store-based channels. The store-based segment is the highest contributor to the market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.72% over the forecast period.
- Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global non-alcoholic RTD beverages market and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period.
Competitors in Non-Alcoholic Rtd Beverages Market
- Competitive Benchmarking
- PepsiCo
- Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc.
- The Coca-Cola Company
- Nestlé S.A.
- Starbucks Corporation
- Danone S.A.
- Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co. Ltd.
- Suntory Holdings Limited
- POKKA SAPPORO Food & Beverage Ltd
- Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd.
Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/non-alcoholic-rtd-beverages-market/request-sample
Segmentation of Global Non-Alcoholic RTD Beverages Market
By Product Type
- Functional Beverages
- Carbonated Soft Drinks
- Tea and Coffee
- Fruits and Vegetable Juice
- Bottled Water
- Dairy Based Beverages
- Others
By Packaging Type
- Bottles
- Cans
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Store-based
- Non-Store-based
By Regions
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
TABLE OF CONTENT
- EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
-
RESEARCH SCOPE & SEGMENTATION
- RESEARCH OBJECTIVES
- MARKET DEFINITION
- LIMITATIONS & ASSUMPTIONS
- MARKET SCOPE & SEGMENTATION
- CURRENCY & PRICING CONSIDERED
-
MARKET OPPORTUNITY ASSESSMENT
- EMERGING REGIONS / COUNTRIES
- EMERGING COMPANIES
- EMERGING APPLICATIONS / END USE
- INVESTMENT LANDSCAPE
- NEW BUSINESS MODELS / REVENUE STREAMS
- TAM
-
MARKET TRENDS
- DRIVERS
- MARKET WARNING FACTORS
- LATEST MACRO ECONOMIC INDICATORS
- GEOPOLITICAL IMPACT
- HUMAN FACTORS
- TECHNOLOGY FACTORS
-
MARKET ASSESSMENT
- PORTERS FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS
- RAW MATERIAL ANALYSIS
- SALES AND DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL ANALYSIS
- TRADE ANALYSIS
- M & A AGREEMENTS & COLLABRATION ANALYSIS
- EXPORT IMPORT ANALYSIS
- COST STRUCTURE ANALYSIS
- ESG TRENDS
-
GLOBAL NON-ALCOHOLIC RTD BEVERAGES MARKET SIZE ANALYSIS
- GLOBAL NON-ALCOHOLIC RTD BEVERAGES MARKET INTRODUCTION
- BY PRODUCT TYPE
- INTRODUCTION
- PRODUCT TYPE BY VALUE
- FUNCTIONAL BEVERAGES
- BY VALUE
- CARBONATED SOFT DRINKS
- BY VALUE
- TEA AND COFFEE
- BY VALUE
- FRUITS AND VEGETABLE JUICE
- BY VALUE
- BOTTLED WATER
- BY VALUE
- DAIRY BASED BEVERAGES
- BY VALUE
- OTHERS
- BY VALUE
- INTRODUCTION
- BY PACKAGING TYPE
- INTRODUCTION
- PACKAGING TYPE BY VALUE
- BOTTLES
- BY VALUE
- CANS
- BY VALUE
- OTHERS
- BY VALUE
- INTRODUCTION
- BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- INTRODUCTION
- DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL BY VALUE
- STORE-BASED
- BY VALUE
- NON-STORE-BASED
- BY VALUE
- INTRODUCTION
-
NORTH AMERICA MARKET ANALYSIS
- INTRODUCTION
- BY PRODUCT TYPE
- INTRODUCTION
- PRODUCT TYPE BY VALUE
- FUNCTIONAL BEVERAGES
- BY VALUE
- CARBONATED SOFT DRINKS
- BY VALUE
- TEA AND COFFEE
- BY VALUE
- FRUITS AND VEGETABLE JUICE
- BY VALUE
- BOTTLED WATER
- BY VALUE
- DAIRY BASED BEVERAGES
- BY VALUE
- OTHERS
- BY VALUE
- INTRODUCTION
- BY PACKAGING TYPE
- INTRODUCTION
- PACKAGING TYPE BY VALUE
- BOTTLES
- BY VALUE
- CANS
- BY VALUE
- OTHERS
- BY VALUE
- INTRODUCTION
- BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- INTRODUCTION
- DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL BY VALUE
- STORE-BASED
- BY VALUE
- NON-STORE-BASED
- BY VALUE
- INTRODUCTION
-
U.S.
- BY PRODUCT TYPE
- INTRODUCTION
- PRODUCT TYPE BY VALUE
- FUNCTIONAL BEVERAGES
- BY VALUE
- CARBONATED SOFT DRINKS
- BY VALUE
- TEA AND COFFEE
- BY VALUE
- FRUITS AND VEGETABLE JUICE
- BY VALUE
- BOTTLED WATER
- BY VALUE
- DAIRY BASED BEVERAGES
- BY VALUE
- OTHERS
- BY VALUE
- INTRODUCTION
- BY PACKAGING TYPE
- INTRODUCTION
- PACKAGING TYPE BY VALUE
- BOTTLES
- BY VALUE
- CANS
- BY VALUE
- OTHERS
- BY VALUE
- INTRODUCTION
- BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- INTRODUCTION
- DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL BY VALUE
- STORE-BASED
- BY VALUE
- NON-STORE-BASED
- BY VALUE
- INTRODUCTION
- BY PRODUCT TYPE
- CANADA
-
EUROPE MARKET ANALYSIS
- INTRODUCTION
- BY PRODUCT TYPE
- INTRODUCTION
- PRODUCT TYPE BY VALUE
- FUNCTIONAL BEVERAGES
- BY VALUE
- CARBONATED SOFT DRINKS
- BY VALUE
- TEA AND COFFEE
- BY VALUE
- FRUITS AND VEGETABLE JUICE
- BY VALUE
- BOTTLED WATER
- BY VALUE
- DAIRY BASED BEVERAGES
- BY VALUE
- OTHERS
- BY VALUE
- INTRODUCTION
- BY PACKAGING TYPE
- INTRODUCTION
- PACKAGING TYPE BY VALUE
- BOTTLES
- BY VALUE
- CANS
- BY VALUE
- OTHERS
- BY VALUE
- INTRODUCTION
- BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- INTRODUCTION
- DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL BY VALUE
- STORE-BASED
- BY VALUE
- NON-STORE-BASED
- BY VALUE
- INTRODUCTION
-
U.K.
- BY PRODUCT TYPE
- INTRODUCTION
- PRODUCT TYPE BY VALUE
- FUNCTIONAL BEVERAGES
- BY VALUE
- CARBONATED SOFT DRINKS
- BY VALUE
- TEA AND COFFEE
- BY VALUE
- FRUITS AND VEGETABLE JUICE
- BY VALUE
- BOTTLED WATER
- BY VALUE
- DAIRY BASED BEVERAGES
- BY VALUE
- OTHERS
- BY VALUE
- INTRODUCTION
- BY PACKAGING TYPE
- INTRODUCTION
- PACKAGING TYPE BY VALUE
- BOTTLES
- BY VALUE
- CANS
- BY VALUE
- OTHERS
- BY VALUE
- INTRODUCTION
- BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- INTRODUCTION
- DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL BY VALUE
- STORE-BASED
- BY VALUE
- NON-STORE-BASED
- BY VALUE
- INTRODUCTION
- BY PRODUCT TYPE
- GERMANY
- FRANCE
- SPAIN
- ITALY
- RUSSIA
- NORDIC
- BENELUX
- REST OF EUROPE
-
APAC MARKET ANALYSIS
- INTRODUCTION
- BY PRODUCT TYPE
- INTRODUCTION
- PRODUCT TYPE BY VALUE
- FUNCTIONAL BEVERAGES
- BY VALUE
- CARBONATED SOFT DRINKS
- BY VALUE
- TEA AND COFFEE
- BY VALUE
- FRUITS AND VEGETABLE JUICE
- BY VALUE
- BOTTLED WATER
- BY VALUE
- DAIRY BASED BEVERAGES
- BY VALUE
- OTHERS
- BY VALUE
- INTRODUCTION
- BY PACKAGING TYPE
- INTRODUCTION
- PACKAGING TYPE BY VALUE
- BOTTLES
- BY VALUE
- CANS
- BY VALUE
- OTHERS
- BY VALUE
- INTRODUCTION
- BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- INTRODUCTION
- DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL BY VALUE
- STORE-BASED
- BY VALUE
- NON-STORE-BASED
- BY VALUE
- INTRODUCTION
-
CHINA
- BY PRODUCT TYPE
- INTRODUCTION
- PRODUCT TYPE BY VALUE
- FUNCTIONAL BEVERAGES
- BY VALUE
- CARBONATED SOFT DRINKS
- BY VALUE
- TEA AND COFFEE
- BY VALUE
- FRUITS AND VEGETABLE JUICE
- BY VALUE
- BOTTLED WATER
- BY VALUE
- DAIRY BASED BEVERAGES
- BY VALUE
- OTHERS
- BY VALUE
- INTRODUCTION
- BY PACKAGING TYPE
- INTRODUCTION
- PACKAGING TYPE BY VALUE
- BOTTLES
- BY VALUE
- CANS
- BY VALUE
- OTHERS
- BY VALUE
- INTRODUCTION
- BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- INTRODUCTION
- DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL BY VALUE
- STORE-BASED
- BY VALUE
- NON-STORE-BASED
- BY VALUE
- INTRODUCTION
- BY PRODUCT TYPE
- KOREA
- JAPAN
- INDIA
- AUSTRALIA
- TAIWAN
- SOUTH EAST ASIA
- REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
-
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA MARKET ANALYSIS
- INTRODUCTION
- BY PRODUCT TYPE
- INTRODUCTION
- PRODUCT TYPE BY VALUE
- FUNCTIONAL BEVERAGES
- BY VALUE
- CARBONATED SOFT DRINKS
- BY VALUE
- TEA AND COFFEE
- BY VALUE
- FRUITS AND VEGETABLE JUICE
- BY VALUE
- BOTTLED WATER
- BY VALUE
- DAIRY BASED BEVERAGES
- BY VALUE
- OTHERS
- BY VALUE
- INTRODUCTION
- BY PACKAGING TYPE
- INTRODUCTION
- PACKAGING TYPE BY VALUE
- BOTTLES
- BY VALUE
- CANS
- BY VALUE
- OTHERS
- BY VALUE
- INTRODUCTION
- BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- INTRODUCTION
- DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL BY VALUE
- STORE-BASED
- BY VALUE
- NON-STORE-BASED
- BY VALUE
- INTRODUCTION
-
UAE
- BY PRODUCT TYPE
- INTRODUCTION
- PRODUCT TYPE BY VALUE
- FUNCTIONAL BEVERAGES
- BY VALUE
- CARBONATED SOFT DRINKS
- BY VALUE
- TEA AND COFFEE
- BY VALUE
- FRUITS AND VEGETABLE JUICE
- BY VALUE
- BOTTLED WATER
- BY VALUE
- DAIRY BASED BEVERAGES
- BY VALUE
- OTHERS
- BY VALUE
- INTRODUCTION
- BY PACKAGING TYPE
- INTRODUCTION
- PACKAGING TYPE BY VALUE
- BOTTLES
- BY VALUE
- CANS
- BY VALUE
- OTHERS
- BY VALUE
- INTRODUCTION
- BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- INTRODUCTION
- DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL BY VALUE
- STORE-BASED
- BY VALUE
- NON-STORE-BASED
- BY VALUE
- INTRODUCTION
- BY PRODUCT TYPE
- TURKEY
- SAUDI ARABIA
- SOUTH AFRICA
- EGYPT
- NIGERIA
- REST OF MEA
-
LATAM MARKET ANALYSIS
- INTRODUCTION
- BY PRODUCT TYPE
- INTRODUCTION
- PRODUCT TYPE BY VALUE
- FUNCTIONAL BEVERAGES
- BY VALUE
- CARBONATED SOFT DRINKS
- BY VALUE
- TEA AND COFFEE
- BY VALUE
- FRUITS AND VEGETABLE JUICE
- BY VALUE
- BOTTLED WATER
- BY VALUE
- DAIRY BASED BEVERAGES
- BY VALUE
- OTHERS
- BY VALUE
- INTRODUCTION
- BY PACKAGING TYPE
- INTRODUCTION
- PACKAGING TYPE BY VALUE
- BOTTLES
- BY VALUE
- CANS
- BY VALUE
- OTHERS
- BY VALUE
- INTRODUCTION
- BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- INTRODUCTION
- DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL BY VALUE
- STORE-BASED
- BY VALUE
- NON-STORE-BASED
- BY VALUE
- INTRODUCTION
-
BRAZIL
- BY PRODUCT TYPE
- INTRODUCTION
- PRODUCT TYPE BY VALUE
- FUNCTIONAL BEVERAGES
- BY VALUE
- CARBONATED SOFT DRINKS
- BY VALUE
- TEA AND COFFEE
- BY VALUE
- FRUITS AND VEGETABLE JUICE
- BY VALUE
- BOTTLED WATER
- BY VALUE
- DAIRY BASED BEVERAGES
- BY VALUE
- OTHERS
- BY VALUE
- INTRODUCTION
- BY PACKAGING TYPE
- INTRODUCTION
- PACKAGING TYPE BY VALUE
- BOTTLES
- BY VALUE
- CANS
- BY VALUE
- OTHERS
- BY VALUE
- INTRODUCTION
- BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
- INTRODUCTION
- DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL BY VALUE
- STORE-BASED
- BY VALUE
- NON-STORE-BASED
- BY VALUE
- INTRODUCTION
- BY PRODUCT TYPE
- MEXICO
- ARGENTINA
- CHILE
- COLOMBIA
- REST OF LATAM
-
COMPETITIVE ASSESSMENT
- ADOPTION MATRIX
- NON-ALCOHOLIC RTD BEVERAGES MARKET SHARE BY MANUFACTURERS
- NON-ALCOHOLIC RTD BEVERAGES MARKET RANKING BY REVENUE FOR MANUFACTURERS
- AVERAGE PRICE BY MANUFACTURERS
- VENDOR FOOTPRINT ANALYSIS
-
MARKET PLAYERS ASSESSMENT
-
PEPSICO
- OVERVIEW
- BUSINESS INFORMATION
- REVENUE
- ASP
- GROSS MARGIN
- SWOT ANALYSIS
- RECENT DEVELOPMMENTS
- KEURIG DR. PEPPER INC.
- THE COCA-COLA COMPANY
- NESTLÉ S.A.
- STARBUCKS CORPORATION
- DANONE S.A.
- LOTTE CHILSUNG BEVERAGE CO. LTD.
- SUNTORY HOLDINGS LIMITED
- POKKA SAPPORO FOOD & BEVERAGE LTD
- YAKULT HONSHA CO. LTD.
- PEPSICO
-
RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
- RESEARCH DATA
- SECONDARY DATA
- MAJOR SECONDARY SOURCES
- KEY DATA FROM SECONDARY SOURCES
- PRIMARY DATA
- KEY DATA FROM PRIMARY SOURCES
- BREAKDOWN OF PRIMARIES
- SECONDARY AND PRIMARY RESEARCH
- KEY INDUSTRY INSIGHTS
- SECONDARY DATA
- MARKET SIZE ESTIMATION
- BOTTOM-UP APPROACH
- TOP-DOWN APPROACH
- MARKET PROJECTION
- RESEARCH ASSUMPTIONS
- ASSUMPTIONS
- LIMITATIONS
- RISK ASSESSMENT
- RESEARCH DATA
-
APPENDIX
- DISCUSSION GUIDE
- CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS
- RELATED REPORTS
- DISCLAIMER
Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/non-alcoholic-rtd-beverages-market/toc
Recent Development
- In December 2022, Mocktail Beverages, Inc. introduced Alcohol-Free Nitro Canned Cocktails.
- In October 2022, Starbucks announced it plans to sell Seattle’s Best Coffee brand to Nestlé, with which the company established the Global Coffee Alliance in 2018. This deal will strengthen the Global Coffee Alliance by letting both companies focus on what they do best.
News Media
Global Irish Whiskey Market to Grow at a CAGR of 9.4% by 2030
Surge in Young-Adult Demographics to Escalate the Global Alcoholic Beverages Market Growth
Global Soft Drinks Market Size USD 654.17 Million By 2030 | CAGR of 5.23%
Have a Look at the Related Research Report
Canned Alcoholic Beverages Market: Information by Product (Wine, RTD, Cocktail, Hard Seltzers), Distribution Channel (On Trade, Liquor Store, Online), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Alcoholic Beverages Market: Information by Distribution Channels (Supermarkets, Liquor Stores, Convenience Stores, Grocery Stores, and Online Retail), Type, and Regions-Forecast Till 2031
Food Grade Alcohol Market: Information by Type (Ethanol, Sorbitol, Xylitol, Other), Source (Sugarcane, Grains), Application (Food, Beverages), and Regions—Forecast till 2031
Alcohol Ethoxylates Market: Information by Product (Fatty Alcohol Ethoxylates, Lauryl Alcohol Ethoxylates), Application (Emulsifier, Dispersing Agent), and Region- Forecast till 2030
Industrial Alcohol Market: Information by Product Type (Ethyl Alcohol, Isopropyl Alcohol), Source (Sugar and Molasses, Grains (excluding Corn)), and Region — Forecast till 2030
Alcohol Enzymes Market: Information by Type (Carbohydrase, Proteases), End-user (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical), and Region — Forecast till 2030
About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.
Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.
Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.
For more information on your target market, please contact us below:
Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)
+91 8087085354 (APAC)
+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)
Email: sales@straitsresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter