Fertility Center Celebrating 40 Years of Service Raises Funds for Local Fertility Treatment
Reproductive Science Center of the San Francisco Bay Area hopes to fund fertility’s future beyond its current $150,000 efforts at the 2023 Corks with Cade event
California is a state that is very supportive of reproductive health, and we love being able to raise money for grants for families struggling to conceive through this annual event.”LIVERMORE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With new data from the World Health Organization (WHO) stating that roughly 1 in 6 people worldwide will be affected by infertility during their lifetime, it has never been more important to back this growing population. Reproductive Science Center of the San Francisco Bay Area (RSC), celebrating 40 years of family building, invites the public to support fertility services in their community by attending this year’s Corks with Cade fundraiser.
— Camille Hammond, Tinina Q. Cade Foundation CEO
From 2018 to 2022 RSC has raised $154,064 through sponsorship of this event. With the expectation of 125+ visitors this year, RSC hopes to raise at least $23,800. To purchase tickets, visit the Corks with Cade Eventbrite page at 23CACorks.eventbrite.com.
This year’s RSC Corks with Cade fundraiser will take place September 23 from 6-9 p.m. at Dante Robere Vineyards in Livermore, CA. This evening features wine tasting, food trucks, a silent auction and a live DJ with all proceeds going to support the Tinina Q. Cade Foundation. The foundation’s grants assist families with the costs associated with fertility treatment or adoption.
Jenafer Ramirez was overjoyed when she and her husband, Robert, were awarded the Cade Foundation’s Family Building Grant in 2019. Along with the help of the experts at RSC, the couple became pregnant and welcomed their son, R.J., into the world on October 3, 2020.
“I can’t say enough great things about the Cade Foundation,” Jenafer says. “Being an infertile woman is an extremely difficult struggle and it can be very private. To find a place where I could share my struggle with others who understood what I was going through and support each other has been a fulfilling and validating experience.”
For more than 40 years, RSC has been helping individuals and couples of all genders achieve their dreams of having a family through assisted reproductive technologies. In that time, RSC has continually connected patients with financial resources to ease the burden of paying for infertility treatments, which are often not covered by healthcare insurance. The Corks with Cade event helps tremendously.
“California is a state that is very supportive of reproductive health, and we love being able to raise money for grants for families struggling to conceive through this annual event,” says Tinina Q. Cade Foundation CEO Camille Hammond. “RSC is an excellent clinic, and we are honored to have their support!”
For more information on the event, visit rscbayarea.com/news.
# # #
About Reproductive Science Center
Established in 1983, two years after the first successful birth through in vitro fertilization (IVF) in the U.S., Reproductive Science Center of the San Francisco Bay Area has been a pioneering fertility medical practice. RSC was responsible for the nation’s second successful birth of a baby from a frozen embryo and is recognized today for its pregnancy rates and work with egg donors and egg donation for patients from Northern California, the Western U.S., Asia, India and around the world for those pursuing medical tourism. www.rscbayarea.com
Mallory MacFarlane
Vanguard Communications
+1 303-225-9597
email us here