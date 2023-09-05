Naples™ Wins PRINTING United Alliance 2023 Pinnacle Product Award for Media-Textiles-Framing Systems (Backlit) category
Media One has added another feather to its cap by winning this year's prestigious Pinnacle Award for its backlit fabric Naples™.GARDEN GROVE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Media One Digital Imaging Solutions, LLC is proud to announce that Naples™ (TXNL) received a coveted PRINTING United Alliance 2023 Pinnacle Award for the “Media-Textiles-Framing Systems (Backlit)” category. The winning entry can be found online at the Pinnacle Product Awards Gallery.
Open to all PRINTING United Alliance supplier members, the Pinnacle Product Award competition evaluates products that will be available for sale in 2023. A highly qualified panel of judges across the printing industry evaluated the annual contest’s 160+ entries in more than 58 categories spanning analog, digital, output, and non-output technologies.
“I am thrilled and honored that our innovative backlit fabric Naples™ has been selected as the prestigious Pinnacle Award at the 2023 Printing United show. This recognition not only underscores our dedication to pushing the boundaries of the technologies in our industry but also validates our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that empower our customers' creativity and set new industry standards” said Jason Bartusick, CEO, Media One Digital Imaging Solutions LLC.
“One of the things I like best about our competition is that it is juried, and judges are basing their decisions on objective criteria. And with outstanding entries like the Naples Backlit Fabric, they had their work cut out for them,” said Dawn Nye, Program Manager Pinnacle Awards, PRINTING United Alliance.
Award winners will receive a digital badge for more information about the awards and how to participate in future Pinnacle Awards Programs, visit https://pinnacleawards.printing.org/.
Please reach out to Media One for more information & pricing on the Naples™ at web@MediaOneUSA.com or call 833-HELLO-M1 (833-435-5661).
About Media One Digital Imaging Solutions, LLC
Media One is a full-service technology integration company focused on textile printing. We have solutions for every aspect of large format printing, from paper, fabric, to workflow, color management, digital printing equipment, sewing, precision laser cutting and finishing. With partners like HP, Aleph, Veika, Matic, Endutex, Klieverik and more, we have what you need for your digital printing production. Media One has a full-range of printable fabrics that form a matched-component system integrating software, equipment, ink, and profiles for optimal performance. We stand behind our products with full nationwide technical support, installation & service. With 4 warehouse locations across the country, we can deliver quickly & efficiently. Learn more at: https://www.mediaoneusa.com/
