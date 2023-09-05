Secretary Blinken’s Call with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the strength of the bilateral partnership and U.S. commitment to Israel’s security. The Secretary and Prime Minister discussed mutual interests, including expanding Israel’s regional integration and countering threats posed by Iran. The Secretary reiterated continued U.S. support for policies that ensure freedom, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians alike.