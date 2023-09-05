Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,607 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,123 in the last 365 days.

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

The following is attributable to Spokesperson Matthew Miller:

Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu today. Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the strength of the bilateral partnership and U.S. commitment to Israel’s security. The Secretary and Prime Minister discussed mutual interests, including expanding Israel’s regional integration and countering threats posed by Iran. The Secretary reiterated continued U.S. support for policies that ensure freedom, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians alike.

You just read:

Secretary Blinken’s Call with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more