Combat Veteran Juan Dominguez Launching Campaign for U.S. Senate in Maryland
Juan Dominguez Launching Campaign for U.S. Senate in Maryland to Bring Economic Justice and Opportunity to MarylandSEVERNA PARK, MARYLAND, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Juan Dominguez, a Gulf War combat veteran and West Point graduate, and second-generation Cuban American will officially launch his campaign for United States Senate on September 6 with a call for economic justice and a living wage for all Marylanders.
Dominguez’s campaign will focus on three main priority areas:
-The Right to a Living Wage in Maryland
-Healthcare Access for All
-The Right to a Great Education, Job Training, and Career Readiness
"At the heart of our campaign lies the belief that every individual's labor should be valued and compensated fairly. The idea of a living wage is not just an economic concept and it isn't about handouts; it's about dignity and stability," said Dominguez. "When people don't have to worry about making ends meet, they can support their families, contribute to their communities, and pursue their dreams."
A second-generation Cuban American, Dominguez graduated from West Point in 1989 before serving as a platoon leader in the Gulf War. His immigrant parents instilled the values of hard work, family, and democratic freedom. After the Army, Dominguez built a business career centered on compassionate leadership serving as an executive in telecommunications. Now, he looks to continue serving by fighting for progressive economic reforms that support Maryland's working families.
"Those who served our country deserve the best mental and physical healthcare," said Dominguez. "As your next Senator, I will bring my perspective as a veteran who lives with PTSD to Capitol Hill and carry my fellow servicemen and women with me, always."
Dominguez also stressed the urgent need for healthcare access, and the right to a great education and career readiness, saying that his campaign is committed to providing healthcare for all and redesigning and modernizing the college education experience. “Our campaign envisions a future where pursuing higher education is a pursuit of knowledge and growth, not a burden of debt.”
Dominguez added, "As Franklin Roosevelt stated, 'The test of our progress is not whether we add more to the abundance of those who have much; it is whether we provide enough for those who have too little.' Maryland can lead that moral progress."
Married for over 15 years, Dominguez resides near Annapolis in Severna Park with his wife Cheyenne, and their two sons. His grassroots campaign will visit every county in Maryland to hear residents' concerns and earn their trust.
For more information, please visit juanformaryland.com or contact press@sole-strategies.com or tj@juanformaryland.com.
######
Juan Dominguez, running for US Senate in Maryland, is a veteran and successful businessman. He believes in the right to a living wage, healthcare access for all, and the right to a great education, job training, and career readiness. As a West Point Grad, Gulf War veteran, and Desert Shield/Desert Storm platoon leader, he was taught the values of Duty, Honor, Country, and a lifetime of service to the nation. These values have lived in him and are also the reason he looks to now serve in the United States Senate for the great state of Maryland.
TJ Rachko
Friends of Juan Dominguez
+1 646-652-9479
tj@juanformaryland.com