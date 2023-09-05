Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market is Likely to Increase at a Steady Growth Rate by 2032, Examines DelveInsight | Leading Companies - Attgeno, Cereno, Merck, Bellerophon, United Therapeutics, AbbVie, Tenax, Insmed

The chronic pulmonary hypertension market is anticipating the game changer in the market for the treatment of acute pulmonary hypertension and right ventricular failure–Supernitro. The potential total market for Supernitro, as a treatment for acute pulmonary hypertension, is estimated to be more than EUR 10 billion.

The chronic pulmonary hypertension market is anticipating the game changer in the market for the treatment of acute pulmonary hypertension and right ventricular failure–Supernitro. The potential total market for Supernitro, as a treatment for acute pulmonary hypertension, is estimated to be more than EUR 10 billion.

DelveInsight’s Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, chronic pulmonary hypertension emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the chronic pulmonary hypertension market size was found ~USD 95 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032. As per the DelveInsight estimates, the total 7MM prevalent population of chronic pulmonary hypertension were 42 million cases in 2021.

cases in 2021. Leading chronic pulmonary hypertension companies such as Attgeno AB, Cereno Scientific AB, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Bial - Portela C S.A, Liquidia Technologies, Bellerophon Therapeutics, United Therapeutics, AbbVie, Tenax Therapeutics, Insmed, Altavant Sciences, and others are developing novel chronic pulmonary hypertension drugs that can be available in the chronic pulmonary hypertension market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel chronic pulmonary hypertension drugs that can be available in the chronic pulmonary hypertension market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for chronic pulmonary hypertension treatment include Supernitro (PDNO), CS1, MK-5475, Zamicastat (BIA 5-1058), YUTREPIA (LIQ861 Inhaled Treprostinil), INOpulse® A, Remodulin, Levosimendan, Treprostinil palmitil, Rodatristat Ethyl, and others.

Discover which therapies are expected to grab the major chronic pulmonary hypertension market share @ Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Report

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Overview

Chronic pulmonary hypertension is a serious medical condition characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries, which are the blood vessels that carry blood from the heart to the lungs. This increased pressure in the pulmonary arteries can lead to significant strain on the heart and impair its ability to pump blood effectively. The exact chronic pulmonary hypertension causes can vary and are often multifactorial. In some cases, it can be idiopathic, meaning the exact cause is unknown. However, there are several known contributing factors, such as genetic predisposition, certain medical conditions like connective tissue disorders and HIV infection, exposure to certain drugs or toxins, and even certain congenital heart defects.

Individuals with chronic pulmonary hypertension may experience a range of symptoms, which can be subtle initially but worsen over time. Common chronic pulmonary hypertension symptoms include shortness of breath, fatigue, chest pain, palpitations, dizziness, and fainting. These symptoms often result from the heart’s struggle to pump blood through the narrowed pulmonary arteries, leading to inadequate oxygen supply to the body.

Diagnosing chronic pulmonary hypertension typically involves a comprehensive evaluation by a healthcare provider. This evaluation may include a thorough medical history, physical examination, and various diagnostic tests. Echocardiography, which uses sound waves to create images of the heart and its blood vessels, is a key tool in assessing pulmonary artery pressure and the heart’s function. Other tests, such as right heart catheterization, lung function tests, and blood tests, may also be used to confirm the chronic pulmonary hypertension diagnosis and assess the severity of the condition.





Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Epidemiology Segmentation

The chronic pulmonary hypertension epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current chronic pulmonary hypertension patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The chronic pulmonary hypertension market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Prevalent Cases

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Group-specific Prevalence

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Gender-specific Prevalent Cases

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Age-specific Prevalent Cases

Download the report to understand which factors are driving chronic pulmonary hypertension epidemiology trends @ Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Epidemiological Insights

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment Market

The primary goal of chronic pulmonary hypertension treatment is to alleviate symptoms, improve exercise capacity, and slow the progression of the disease. Medications play a central role in managing chronic pulmonary hypertension. These medications can include vasodilators, which help relax and widen blood vessels, thereby reducing the pressure in the pulmonary arteries. Some patients may benefit from combination therapy, where different types of medications are used in tandem to achieve better results.

In addition to pharmaceutical interventions, lifestyle modifications are crucial in managing chronic pulmonary hypertension. Patients are often advised to engage in regular, moderate exercise to enhance cardiovascular fitness and lung function. A balanced and heart-healthy diet can help manage weight and support overall cardiovascular health. Avoiding smoking and minimizing alcohol consumption are strongly recommended, as these habits can exacerbate the condition.

For individuals with severe chronic pulmonary hypertension, advanced treatments might be considered. Oxygen therapy can improve oxygen levels in the blood, relieving symptoms and enhancing overall well-being. In some cases, lung transplantation may be an option for those with end-stage disease. Surgical procedures, such as atrial septostomy or pulmonary thromboendarterectomy, can also be considered based on the underlying cause of pulmonary hypertension.

To know more about chronic pulmonary hypertension treatment, visit @ Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment Drugs

Key Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Therapies and Companies

Supernitro (PDNO): Attgeno AB

CS1: Cereno Scientific AB

MK-5475: Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

Zamicastat (BIA 5-1058): Bial - Portela C S.A

YUTREPIA (LIQ861 Inhaled Treprostinil): Liquidia Technologies

INOpulse® A: Bellerophon Therapeutics

Remodulin: United Therapeutics

Levosimendan: AbbVie/Tenax Therapeutics

Treprostinil palmitil: Insmed

Rodatristat Ethyl: Altavant Sciences

Learn more about the FDA-approved drugs for chronic pulmonary hypertension @ Drugs for Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Dynamics

The chronic pulmonary hypertension market is characterized by a complex interplay of various drivers and barriers that significantly influence its trajectory. On the driver’s side, advancements in medical technology, improved diagnostic tools, and a growing understanding of the disease’s underlying mechanisms have enhanced the early detection and management of chronic pulmonary hypertension. Additionally, an aging global population and the rising prevalence of risk factors such as obesity and sedentary lifestyles contribute to an increased patient pool. The development of innovative therapies, including targeted pharmaceuticals and personalized treatment approaches, further fuels chronic pulmonary hypertension market growth. Furthermore, heightened awareness campaigns and patient education initiatives are fostering better disease management and patient compliance.

However, the chronic pulmonary hypertension market also faces notable barriers. High treatment costs, limited access to healthcare in certain regions, and disparities in disease awareness and diagnosis impede effective disease management. Regulatory challenges related to drug approvals and reimbursement processes can slow down the introduction of new treatments. Moreover, the intricate nature of chronic pulmonary hypertension’s pathophysiology presents hurdles in drug development, necessitating substantial research and investment. The market's dynamics are also influenced by the need for a multidisciplinary approach, requiring collaboration between specialists, which can sometimes be challenging to coordinate. Balancing these drivers and barriers is crucial for stakeholders in the chronic pulmonary hypertension market as they navigate the evolving landscape to provide effective solutions for patients.

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Size in 2021 USD 95 Billion Key Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Companies Attgeno AB, Cereno Scientific AB, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Bial - Portela C S.A, Liquidia Technologies, Bellerophon Therapeutics, United Therapeutics, AbbVie, Tenax Therapeutics, Insmed, Altavant Sciences, and others Key Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Therapies Supernitro (PDNO), CS1, MK-5475, Zamicastat (BIA 5-1058), YUTREPIA (LIQ861 Inhaled Treprostinil), INOpulse® A, Remodulin, Levosimendan, Treprostinil palmitil, Rodatristat Ethyl, and others

Scope of the Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension current marketed and emerging therapies

Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension current marketed and emerging therapies Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Access and Reimbursement

Discover more about chronic pulmonary hypertension drugs in development @ Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Clinical Trials

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Key Insights 2. Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Report Introduction 3. Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Overview at a Glance 4. Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Treatment and Management 7. Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Marketed Drugs 10. Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Analysis 12. Chronic Pulmonary Hypertension Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

