Eliane-Decortiles Portfolio Features Diverse Range of Porcelain and Ceramic Tiles
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Builders Direct Floor Worx, a company specializing in flooring solutions, includes Eliane-Decortiles in its product range. The portfolio encompasses porcelain tiles with various appearances, such as Stone, Marble, Concrete, and Wood Plank, as well as a unique collection of decorative ceramic wall tiles.
— Brett Harris
Brett Harris, owner of Builders Direct Floor Worx, mentions, "Eliane-Decortiles provides a comprehensive selection that aligns with current design tendencies and dimensional specifications. These tiles fulfill recognized industry standards."
Comprehensive Selection with Material-inspired Designs
Eliane-Decortiles offers a range of porcelain tiles that emulate the visual characteristics of different materials like Stone, Marble, Concrete, and Wood Plank. These tiles combine visual appeal with the benefits of porcelain, including durability and low maintenance.
The Diamante Collection: Decorative Ceramic Wall Tiles
The Eliane-Decortiles portfolio also includes the Diamante Collection. This series features ceramic wall tiles with decorative elements, suitable for enhancing various spaces.
Combining Practicality and Aesthetic Expression
"The variety within this portfolio serves multiple functional and aesthetic needs," states Brett Harris. "Eliane-Decortiles aims to provide flooring that is not only long-lasting but also allows for individual expression. The portfolio offers options ranging from the appearance of polished marble to more industrial-like concrete."
Focus on Quality and Durability
Eliane-Decortiles places importance on using high-grade materials and advanced manufacturing techniques. "The result is a range of tiles that meet durability and aesthetic requirements," notes Harris.
