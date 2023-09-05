Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court Graduation Celebrates Success

Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court proudly celebrated the graduation of Holly Andersen on September 1, 2023, at the Madison County Courthouse. Honorable James G. Kube presided, The event marked the culmination of an intensive program that encompassed comprehensive behavioral health treatment, intensive community supervision, and full accountability.

Pictured above (from left to right): Honorable James G. Kube and graduate Holly Andersen.

Drug courts, also known as problem-solving courts, offer an alternative route through the criminal justice system for nonviolent drug-related offenders. These specialized courts operate within the existing court structure and employ a team approach to tackle recidivism and substance abuse. The primary objectives of drug courts include reducing recidivism rates, addressing substance use disorders, safeguarding public safety, and promoting successful rehabilitation.

To achieve these goals, drug courts employ various evidence-based strategies such as validated risk and need assessments, personalized behavioral health treatment, regular and random chemical testing, and a combination of incentives and sanctions. These measures are complemented by a range of rehabilitative and ancillary services that provide additional support to participants.

For additional information, please contact:

Matthew McManigal, Northeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court Coordinator, 402-371-8568 ext. 233