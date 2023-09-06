Quick Cash Offer Option from Motobyo® Empowers Used Car Sellers Like Never Before

The Motobyo Quick Cash Offer option makes selling a used car easy. Sellers receive an instant cash offer immediately, online, bypassing middlemen when Motobyo connects them directly to a Motobyo Partner Buying Center in their area. Designed by experienced tech and auto industry professionals, the Motobyo online platform enables buyers and sellers to complete a private transaction in a secure and transparent manner. George Lekas is the Founder & COO of Motobyo®, the automotive marketplace powerhouse designed for everyday consumers, not dealers.

Over 45 Buying Centers Located in Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Chicago, Upstate New York & Suburban Washington, D.C. with More on the Way

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, September 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- When time is of the essence, when money is short, many everyday consumers look to sell their used car as quickly and as easily as possible. Unfortunately, most of the established auto industry practices make it harder for everyday consumers to make a quick sale of their used car – that’s one of the key problems that Motobyo , the automotive marketplace powerhouse designed for everyday consumers, was created to solve.The Motobyo Quick Cash Offer option makes selling a used car easy. Sellers receive an instant cash offer immediately, online, bypassing middlemen when Motobyo connects them directly to a Motobyo Partner Buying Center in their area, where they can deliver the vehicle and pick up their check.“Our network of Motobyo Partner Buying Centers back up the Quick Cash Offer and are the safety net for all sellers if they want to cash out right now, or maybe they have already tried some other platforms and they have failed to sell it privately. They say, ‘I’m done with this process let me just cash out’,” said George Lekas, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Motobyo.Motobyo is currently partners with over 45 dealerships that serve as Motobyo Partner Buying Centers in the Greater Philadelphia region as well as Lancaster, Harrisburg, Pittsburgh, State College, Reading, Scranton, Allentown and Pottstown. Additional Motobyo Partner Buying Centers are located throughout Delaware and Southern New Jersey, as well as suburban Washington, D.C.; Birmingham, Alabama; Pittsford, New York; and Chicago, Illinois.Additional buying centers will be added later this year, as Motobyo continues national expansion beyond its home Philadelphia market.About Motobyo:Motobyo, the tech-driven used car marketplace designed for everyday consumers, not dealers, enables private party individuals to buy and sell vehicles, without the typical inefficiencies associated with the used car industry. Empowering both sides of the transaction, sellers get top dollar value without leaving money on the table, while buyers have access to services typically only provided by a dealer. Providing a platform unparalleled in the used car industry, Motobyo is directly connecting vehicle supply to demand, saving time, avoiding the normal hassles and headaches and providing consumers with value not available anywhere else in the industry. To see how Motobyo can work for you, visit https://Motobyo.com

Motobyo founder & COO George Lekas shows how to sell your car on Motobyo.