35th Macao International Music Festival programmes highly sought after on the first day of ticket sales Registration for the programmes of “Joe Hisaishi 360” series closed on 6 September

MACAU, September 5 - Tickets for the 35th Macao International Music Festival (MIMF), organised by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC, from the Portuguese acronym), are on sale simultaneously through the Macau Ticketing Network outlets, telephone and online booking from 3 September. On the first day of ticket sales, several programmes of this year’s MIMF were highly sought after, including the Opera in Two Acts by Gioachino Rossini The Barber of Seville, Echoes Of Life, The Movies, AuRora, Legacies and Song of the Ch’in. This year’s MIMF has received an enthusiastic response from the public and nearly 40,000 music aficionados were recorded in registration for tickets of the much-anticipated programmes of “Joe Hisaishi 360” series on the first of ticket sales.

Themed “Melodic Reconnections”, this edition of the MIMF will be held from 30 September to 30 October, featuring 16 eclectic programmes and 14 outreach activities, gathering maestros and rising stars to present music aficionados an unforgettable musical feast. In addition of the abovementioned programmes, the MIMF offers Tango Opera by Astor Piazzolla María de Buenos Aires, directed and choreographed by the famous choreographer Helen Lai and presented by dancers from the City Contemporary Dance Company; a number of classical masterpieces presented by Mavrick musician Teodor Currentzis and his musicAeterna. Hailed as “the most powerful figure in China’s classical music scene”, conductor Long Yu will team up with the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra to present a repertoire of Western music classics. Under the baton of the renowned Chinese conductor Liu Shun, the Macao Chinese Orchestra joins hands with two distinguished musicians to present Night of Macao, a fabulous Chinese musical feast.

Tickets for the programmes of the “Joe Hisaishi 360” series will be open for sale through registration and random draw. Seating for the programmes will be allocated randomly by computer ballot; interested parties must register through the system of the Macau Ticketing Network (www.macauticket.com/JoeHisaishi360) from today to 8pm on 6 September, and each person can register for a maximum of two tickets per programme. If the number of registrants exceeds the limit, tickets will be allocated in the sequence of the random draw results, including the first-round successful applicants and the waitlisted applicants. Each person has a chance to draw for one programme only. If tickets are still available after the ticketing periods for the first-round successful applicants and waitlisted applicants, ticket purchase for the remaining tickets will be available simultaneously through the Macau Ticketing Network outlets, telephone and online booking from 10am on 7 October. A 20% discount will be offered on ticket purchases for the programmes of the “Joe Hisaishi 360” series, subject to certain criteria.

In addition, in order to strengthen the publicity of the Macao International Music Festival and increase the interaction between communities, the activity “Mobile Music Salon” is currently launched, combining with live music performances and thematic hair styling service. Participants will receive discount coupons for ticket purchases for the MIMF. Tickets are also available on-site during the activity. The next session of the activity will be held on 9 and 10 September, from 4pm to 7pm, in the Leisure Area at Edf. Lok Yeung Fa Yuen in Fai Chi Kei.

An early bird discount of 30%, subject to certain criteria, is available from today to 10 September, and a 20% discount will be offered from 11 September onwards, except for the programmes of the “Joe Hisaishi 360” series.

For more information about the programmes, ticket purchases and discounts, please check the “Macao International Music Festival booklet (the PDF version can be downloaded at www.icm.gov.mo/fimm), follow the respective page on Facebook (search “Macao International Music Festival”), or subscribe to IC’s official WeChat account (IC_Art_Macao). Ticketing hotline and enquiries: 2855 5555; ticketing website: www.macauticket.com.