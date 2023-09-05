MACAU, September 5 - After inspection and maintenance work carried out by the Sport Bureau, Taipa Central Park Swimming Pool and Coloane Karting Track will reopen tomorrow (6 September) at 12pm and 2pm respectively for the public to perform physical exercises.
For further enquiries, please visit Sports Bureau website www.sport.gov.mo or call our hotline 28236363.
You just read:
Taipa Central Park Swimming Pool and Coloane Karting Track will reopen on 6 September
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.