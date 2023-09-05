Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,605 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,120 in the last 365 days.

Norton Rose Fulbright adds securities litigation partner in California

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced today that trial lawyer Helen B. Kim, who focuses on securities and other complex commercial litigation, has joined its Los Angeles office as a partner.

Joining from K&L Gates, Kim has more than 30 years of experience representing public and private companies, as well as their directors, officers and principal shareholders before the courts and in arbitration proceedings. She defends clients in shareholder derivative suits, nationwide securities class actions and securities and commodities enforcement proceedings. She also guides companies and their officers through regulatory investigations.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“I am pleased to welcome Helen to Norton Rose Fulbright and our proud tradition of litigation success. We are committed to growing our West Cost presence with accomplished lawyers, and Helen fits this strategy perfectly.”

Steve Jansma, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Litigation and Disputes, commented:

“Helen is a respected litigator with a strong reputation in California. Her experience working on complex securities and shareholder litigation matters makes her a phenomenal addition to the firm’s litigation team and the Los Angeles office.”

Kim, who was recognized as one of the most influential women lawyers (2017-2018) and most influential minority lawyers (2018) in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright is widely known as a litigation powerhouse that represents clients in high-stakes cases around the world. I am excited to join the firm, which has a people-first, client-centric culture that I appreciate.”

Licensed in California and New York, Kim received her law degree from Yale Law School and her bachelor’s degree from Harvard-Radcliffe Colleges. She also holds a master of music in classical piano performance from The Juilliard School.

Attachment 


Dan McKenna 
Norton Rose Fulbright
7136515246
dan.mckenna@nortonrosefulbright.com

You just read:

Norton Rose Fulbright adds securities litigation partner in California

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more