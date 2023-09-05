Norton Rose Fulbright adds securities litigation partner in California

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright announced today that trial lawyer Helen B. Kim, who focuses on securities and other complex commercial litigation, has joined its Los Angeles office as a partner.

Joining from K&L Gates, Kim has more than 30 years of experience representing public and private companies, as well as their directors, officers and principal shareholders before the courts and in arbitration proceedings. She defends clients in shareholder derivative suits, nationwide securities class actions and securities and commodities enforcement proceedings. She also guides companies and their officers through regulatory investigations.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“I am pleased to welcome Helen to Norton Rose Fulbright and our proud tradition of litigation success. We are committed to growing our West Cost presence with accomplished lawyers, and Helen fits this strategy perfectly.”

Steve Jansma, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Head of Litigation and Disputes, commented:

“Helen is a respected litigator with a strong reputation in California. Her experience working on complex securities and shareholder litigation matters makes her a phenomenal addition to the firm’s litigation team and the Los Angeles office.”

Kim, who was recognized as one of the most influential women lawyers (2017-2018) and most influential minority lawyers (2018) in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright is widely known as a litigation powerhouse that represents clients in high-stakes cases around the world. I am excited to join the firm, which has a people-first, client-centric culture that I appreciate.”

Licensed in California and New York, Kim received her law degree from Yale Law School and her bachelor’s degree from Harvard-Radcliffe Colleges. She also holds a master of music in classical piano performance from The Juilliard School.

Attachment

Dan McKenna Norton Rose Fulbright 7136515246 dan.mckenna@nortonrosefulbright.com