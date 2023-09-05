Ensemble Health Partners Announces Divestiture of Odeza to TeleVox

Cincinnati, Ohio, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble Health Partners (“Ensemble”), the leading revenue cycle management company for hospitals, health systems and physician practices, has announced the successful divestiture of its Odeza patient engagement business to TeleVox, a subsidiary of West Technology Group.

“We are proud of the growth Odeza experienced under Ensemble and the platform’s ability to transform the patient experience by providing automated, digital touch points," said Judson Ivy, Founder, President and CEO of Ensemble. “We are committed to a seamless transition and uninterrupted service for our clients. This decision reinforces our commitment to our core mission – transforming revenue cycle operations and delivering superior financial results so health systems can continue delivering exceptional care in their communities.”

With the completion of this acquisition, TeleVox will integrate the Odeza platform, recognized for its state-of-the-art patient engagement tools, into its comprehensive suite of communications solutions dedicated to healthcare providers. As part of the expanded platform, clients currently leveraging Odeza capabilities will continue to receive the exceptional customer service they have come to expect.

“We welcome Odeza into the TeleVox family and the acquisition of its patient engagement business aligns with our 30-plus-year commitment to providing tailored communication solutions that improve the patient experience,” said Vik Krishnan, President of TeleVox.

Ensemble partners with more than 250 healthcare providers across the country to deliver holistic financial health solutions through end-to-end managed services partnerships. The company helps providers maximize their current technology and deploy industry-leading solutions to meet the unique needs of their systems and patients. Ensemble has been ranked number one by various industry organizations since 2020 for the scale and reliable performance they deliver to their clients.

Guggenheim Securities LLC served as financial advisor and Holland & Knight served as legal counsel to Ensemble.



To learn more about Ensemble, visit EnsembleHP.com.

About Ensemble

Ensemble Health Partners is a full-service revenue cycle management company, delivering holistic financial health for more than 250 healthcare providers across the country. With a complete platform of services, technology, business intelligence and analytics, Ensemble manages the entire revenue cycle so providers can focus on delivering exceptional care in their communities.

About TeleVox

TeleVox is a leading provider of omnichannel digital patient engagement technology. Our solutions are used by more than 10,000 healthcare organizations—from hospitals and health systems to community health centers—to engage, educate, and empower patients throughout their care journey. Our patient engagement platform integrates with the electronic health record (EHR) to support automated, personalized, two-way interactions with patients. And our pharmaceutical team partners with life science companies to develop strategic disease state awareness, education, and vaccination reminders by reaching more patients through customized communication. All of these exchanges are possible via text, virtual assistant, interactive voice response (IVR), email, and postcards. For 30 years, TeleVox has helped preserve care continuity, reduce the operational burden on staff, and drive revenue while making the healthcare communication process easier for everyone. TeleVox is a part of West Technology Group, LLC controlled by affiliates of certain funds managed by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE: APO).

Kendall Herold Ensemble Health Partners 704-765-3715 Kendall.Herold@ensemblehp.com