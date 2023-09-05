Green Builder Media Announces Grand Opening of VISION House Sussex: Homes That Are Sustainable and Attainable

Green Builder Media has joined forces with national award-winning builder Tim O’Brien Homes to design and construct a small demonstration compound in the Village of Sussex outside Milwaukee.

Lake City, Colo., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Builder Media and Tim O’Brien Homes are pleased to announce the grand opening of VISION House Sussex on Saturday, September 9.

The green demonstration project is located in Vista Run, a mixed-use, master-planned development offering 300 new homesites and 60 acres reserved for community amenities. The VISION House Sussex highlights next-generation, mainstream green homes that are attainable for working-class American families. (Check out photos, floor plans, and more information on the VISION House Sussex here.)

The tour will feature the brand-new Birchwood Model, which is outfitted with green and sustainable products from the top manufacturers in the country and built by Tim O’Brien Homes, a building company that has built more than 2,000 high-performance homes in the Milwaukee area.

“The goal of our latest green demonstration project is to show building professionals and prospective home buyers that homes can be high performance, sustainable, healthy, and smart–and all at an attainable price point,” says Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman. “We want to start moving the needle on green toward mainstream ‘missing middle’ housing, which is so desperately needed in this country.”

Tim O’Brien Homes offers new homes that boast practical designs and energy efficiency. “Our homes cost about 3% to 4% more than a comparable home built to the current building code–home and lot prices start in the upper $500s–but the annual energy and money savings are impressive,” explains O’Brien.

Every Tim O’Brien home receives a Home Energy Rating Score (HERS); the company's homes average a score of 45 (compared with 100 for a code-built home and 150 for many older homes).

What does all this mean to the homeowner? A typical 30-year-old home in the United States comes with an average $2,622 in annual energy costs. Owners of homes by Tim O'Brien Homes can potentially pay $790 per year less than this.

In addition to energy-efficiency savings, other perks include comfort, air quality, and higher home resale value. “We want our customers to live in a comfortable and safe home environment. Because we build tight homes, air quality is vital,” says Tim O’Brien. The company offers the EPA Indoor AirPLUS label on all new homes.

Homeowners receive a Green Built Home certification report that shows the home's energy savings, as well as a Wisconsin Focus on Energy New Homes Certification Plaque. “It’s the icing on the cake,” O’Brien adds.

This project was made possible by the generous support and contributions of Carrier, Daltile, James Hardie, JinkoSolar, Kohler, LiftMaster, Mohawk, Organized Living, and Windsor Door.

To set up an interview with Tim O’Brien or Sara Gutterman–or for more information on the tour–contact Cati O’Keefe at 513-532-0185 cati.okeefe@greenbuildermedia.com

About Green Builder Media

Green Builder Media is North America’s leading media company focused on green building and sustainable living content. With a comprehensive suite of content marketing, digital, social, and print media options, high-profile demonstration projects, market intelligence, data services, and live events, Green Builder Media offers a blend of visionary and practical information covering a broad spectrum of topics, including decarbonization, electrification, smart home technologies, energy efficiency, intelligent water, indoor air quality, resilient housing, renewables, and clean transportation.

