NMI Holdings, Inc. To Host Investor Day On November 16, 2023

EMERYVILLE, Calif., Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NMI Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:NMIH), the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), today announced that it will host its annual Investor Day on Thursday, November 16, 2023, from 9:00 am to 11:30 am Eastern Time at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. The event will be live streamed at NMIH 2023 Investor Day and on the company’s website at https://ir.nationalmi.com/events-and-presentations. A replay of the webcast will be archived and available on the company’s website following the event.   

NMI Holdings, Inc. Annual Investor Day
November 16, 2023
9:00 am – 11:30 am ET
St. Regis Hotel, Two East 55th Street at Fifth Avenue
New York, NY 10022

To register for the event, please follow the link below:

Register Now

To reply via email, please send your response to: investor.relations@nationalmi.com.

About NMI Holdings, Inc.

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) is the parent company of National Mortgage Insurance Corporation (National MI), a U.S.-based, private mortgage insurance company enabling low down payment borrowers to realize home ownership while protecting lenders and investors against losses related to a borrower's default. To learn more, please visit www.nationalmi.com.

Investor Contact
John M. Swenson
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasury
john.swenson@nationalmi.com
(510) 788-8417


Primary Logo

