SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Levi & Korsinsky Notifies AT&T Inc.(T) Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline

NEW YORK, Sept. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in AT&T Inc. ("AT&T" or the "Company") (NYSE: T) of a class action securities lawsuit.



CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of AT&T investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud between November 2, 2018 and July 26, 2023. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

https://zlk.com/pslra-1/att-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=45712&wire=3

T investors may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500.

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (1) AT&T owns cables around the country that are highly toxic due to their being wrapped in lead, and which harm Company employees and non-employees alike; (2) it faces potentially significant litigation risk, regulatory risk, and reputational harm as a result of its ownership of these lead-covered cables and the health risks stemming from their presence around the United States; (3) it was warned about the damage and risks presented by these cables but did not disclose them as a potential threat to employee safety or to everyday people and communities; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in AT&T during the relevant time frame, you have until September 26, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

