Manchin Announces $2.1 Million to Strengthen Fire Safety in West Virginia

September 01, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $2,164,049 from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to strengthen fire safety across West Virginia. The funding will provide critical resources to eight emergency services organizations to equip and train personnel, improve efficiency and promote public safety.

“Our brave West Virginia firefighters risk their lives every day to protect our communities, and we must ensure they have the necessary equipment and resources to do their jobs safely and effectively,” said Senator Manchin “I’m pleased FEMA is investing more than $2.1 million to strengthen fire safety and bolster emergency preparedness throughout our great state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to support our firefighters as they work tirelessly to protect West Virginians across the Mountain State.”

The AFG Program is one of three grant programs under DHS and FEMA that focuses on enhancing firefighter safety and public safety as they relate to fire hazards. AFG awards provide critically-needed resources that equip and train emergency personnel to recognized standards, enhance operational efficiencies, foster interoperability and support community resilience.

Individual awards listed below: